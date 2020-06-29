BERLIN — A 14-year-old girl sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in an ATV rollover on Friday in Jericho Mountain State Park.
It was one of three rescues Fish and Game was called to over the weekend.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Fish and Game conservation officers responded to a reported all-terrain vehicle rollover crash on the Kilowatt Road Trail in the state park.
Upon notification of the crash, members of the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Departments, as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash.
According to a witness, the operator, who was identified only as a 14-year-old female from Strafford, was traveling downhill on the Kilowatt Trail after visiting the wind towers when suddenly her right front tire experienced a mechanical issue, causing her ATV to roll over.
As the machine rolled over, the youth operator was struck by it and, as a result, sustained the serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The girl was with her family, who were all operating separate ATVs when the crash occurred. Immediately following the incident, 911 was called and emergency first responders were dispatched to the area.
The girl was treated on scene for her injuries and was placed in the Berlin Fire Department’s Rescue utility terrain vehicle and transported from the scene to the awaiting ambulance staged nearby.
From there she was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The girl was wearing all the required safety equipment and had recently completed her OHRV safety class.
Fish and Game conservation offers were called to another ATV rollover involving a youth on Sunday in Jericho Mountain State Park.
The accident occurred on Sunday evening at about 5:15 p.m. on the Moose Road Trail.
The operator was identified as a 16-year-old male from Derry.
According to a witness, the youth operator was traveling downhill on the Moose Road Trail, just below the Holt’s Revenge Trail, when suddenly he lost control, causing the ATV to rollover.
After the ATV rolled over, it landed on the boy and as a result, he sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The boy was with his family, who were all operating separate ATVs when the crash occurred.
The boy attempted to get back on the ATV after the incident and traveled about 1 mile, but the family then decided to call 911 for assistance.
The Berlin Fire Department as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded.
The boy was treated on the scene for his injuries and was placed in the Berlin Fire Department’s Rescue UTV and transported from the scene to the awaiting ambulance staged nearby.
From there he was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The boy was wearing all the required safety equipment and had recently completed his OHRV safety class.
Inexperience is considered to be the primary contributing factor in the incident.
Rescuers were also called to the aid of a snowboarder in Tuckerman Ravine on Saturday.
Ian Brown, 22 of Framingham, Mass., was injured when he slipped and fell a great distance while climbing the snow-covered ravine to snowboard down it.
Fish and Game received the call at about 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game, and conservation officers responded from all over Coos County to assist.
Members of the party that Brown was with rushed to help him. Fortunately, there was a doctor planning to ski at the ravine who was not associated with the group who rendered aid.
Brown was placed in a litter until conservation officers arrived.
With the help of Brown’s friends and a couple of volunteers, officers were able to get him down to the Hermit Lake Shelter.
Upon arrival to the shelter, Brown was checked again by the doctor on the scene and it was deemed that he would be able to be transported down the mountain the rest of the way by the ATVs that officers had brought up.
Officers were met at the trailhead by the Gorham Ambulance, which subsequently transported Brown to Memorial Hospital in Conway for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers determined that Brown and the group with him were not experienced “back-country” snowboarders and did not have some necessary safety equipment that would have likely saved Brown from injury including micro-spikes and self-arrest gear.
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds those venturing into the outdoors to always be prepared for the activity they are pursuing with the necessary safety equipment and always be mindful of one’s limitations and experience levels to avoid potential disasters.
