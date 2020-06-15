DUMMER — N.H. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Holmes was home Sunday, one day after he suffered serious injuries when his ATV was struck from behind while the officer was trying to stop two speeding ATVs on the Dummer Pond Road Saturday.
In a post on its Facebook page, Fish and Game said Holmes had been released from the hospital and would be OK after a recovery period recuperating from home.
Holmes, 38, of Whitefield was running stationary radar on Dummer Pond Road, which is open to cars and trucks as well as OHRVs. He was attempting to stop two ATVs when his patrol ATV was struck from behind by a third ATV. According to Fish and Game, all three ATVs were traveling at a high rate of speed, faster than the 25 mile per hour posted limit for the road. Holmes was ejected from his ATV and landed several feet away.
Fish and Game Officer Robert Mancini, who was working speed enforcement with Holmes, dragged the unconscious officer from the middle of the busy trail and called for emergency medical help. Several riders who came upon the accident stopped to assist the injured officer. The accident occurred at about 5 p.m.
The operator and passenger of the ATV that stuck Holmes were not injured — the names were not released.
Holmes was transported from the scene by Gorham Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and then transferred by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. He suffered broken ribs and numerous cuts and bruises.
Holmes is familiar to viewers of North Woods Law as one of the N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers followed by the television show. A crew from North Woods Law was filming when the accident occurred.
The incident is under investigation by N.H. state police.
Earlier on Saturday, one person was injured in a head-on ATV collision on Hamlin Brook road in Cambridge.
Nancy Drew, 63, of Colebrook was operating a side by side (UTV) east on Hamlin Brook Road with her husband, Steven Rafuse, 55, as a passenger. At the same time, Kyle Brindamour, 24, of Danville was operating an ATV west on Hamlin Brook Road leading a group of riding companions.
The operators encountered each other at a sharp turn on the road with Drew approaching from a low section of the turn and Brindamour approaching from a high section of the turn. With the terrain variation, both operators said they did not see each other until “last minute.” Drew yielded right once she became aware of the approaching ATV while Brindamour yielded to the left and the two collided head on. The accident occurred at about 11 a.m.
Errol Fire Department, Errol Rescue and Fish and Game responded to a 911 call. Drew was transported from the scene by Errol Rescue’s UTV and taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Rafuse and Brindamour sustained no injuries in the crash.
This accident is still under investigation but authorities believe that Brindamour’s failure to yield to the right upon meeting the side by side (UTV) is the primary factor in the crash. OHRV operators are reminded that operators upon meeting are required to turn to the right and reduce speed to avoid collision.
