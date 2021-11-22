BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the week of Nov. 8, 2021, the following cases were heard:
• Timothy Bishop, 49, of 666 Hampshire St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving under the influence and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, his driver’s license was suspended for nine months, and he was referred to the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Upon successful completion of IDCMP, he may petition for early reinstatement of his driver’s license.
• Kayleigh George, 26, of 466 School St., Berlin, had a charge of interfering with a police officer nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Richard Trow, Jr., 42, of 23 Kendrick Road, Wakefield, Mass., was found guilty of reckless driving, ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, and his license was suspended for 60 days. A charge of DUI was nolle prossed.
• Shontay McKinnon, 30, of 628 Hillsboro St., Berlin, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, with $155 suspended on good behavior for six months.
• Karen Collins, 50, of 820 Second Ave., Berlin, had a charge of speed — OHVR speed, dismissed when the state failed to appear.
• Kevin Croteau, 41, of Berlin, was found guilty of driving after suspension and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $744 fine with $434 suspended on good behavior for six months. A charge of suspension of vehicle registration was nolle prossed.
• Cole Bernard, 36, of 138 Emery St., Berlin, was found guilty of reckless operation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, and his license was suspended for 60 days. A charge of DUI was nolle prossed.
• Christopher Spinney, 37, of 1620 Main St., Conway, was found guilty of disobeying an officer and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• John Anzaldi, 57, of Box 267, Jackson, had a charge of operating an unregistered OHRV dismissed.
• Crystal Wingren, 28, Berlin, was found guilty of conduct after an accident and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 fine, suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Donald Fleck, 71, of 31 Harrington Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of littering on Pinkham B Road in Gorham, and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
Eric Bernard, 38, of 30 West Milan Road, Berlin, was found guilty of confining a dog in a motor vehicle in which the temperature was so high as to cause serious harm to the dog. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and sentenced to 180 days in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for two years. Bernard was also ordered to make a $550 donation to the Conway Area Humane Society to be paid within 90 days. A charge of cruelty to animals was nolle prossed.
• Roy Olive Jr., 51, of 88 High St., Berlin, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. Four counts of disorderly conduct were nolle prossed
• Ronda Deltufo, 60, of 799 Second Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, with $155 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• John Lapierre, 50, of 9 Brook Road, Gorham, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 fine, with $310 suspended on good behavior for 6 months.
• Casey Byrne, 42, 113 Milan Road, Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. Charges of stalking, speeding, and unregistered vehicle were nolle prossed.
• Briana Davis, 37, 612 Gendron St., Berlin, was found guilty of DUI, and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930, with $240 suspended on good behavior for two years. She lost her license for 15 months and was referred to the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Upon successful completion of the Impaired Driver Program, she may petition for early reinstatement of her license. The court ordered an interlock device installed on her vehicle for 18 months upon reinstatement of her license. Davis was also found guilty of violating the open container law and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $186. Her license was revoked for 90 days, suspended on good behavior. The open container sentence runs consecutively to the DUI sentence.
• Brianna M. Landry, 23, 25 Dublin St., Gorham, was found guilty of drinking in public and assessed a $100 fine.
