In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
•Cennedy Warren, 25, of 786 Second Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. A charge of speeding was nolle prossed.
• James Gardner, 39, of 4 Abenaki Lane, Berlin, was found guilty of prohibited sale of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• David Wuor, 42, of 134 Orange St., Manchester, was found guilty of driving after renovation. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. A charge of speeding was nolle prossed.
• Eric Hogan, 25, of 110 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of criminal mischief. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Erica Parziale, 25, of 22 Williams Drive, Hudson, was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a $62 fine.
• Bernie Dopp, 30, of 1770 Glover St., Barton, Vt., was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Norman Jackson, Jr., 55, of 292 Hill Road, Milan/Dummer, was found guilty of DUI. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license to drive was revoked for nine months. He may petition for early reinstatement of his license upon successful completion of the DWI First Offense and the Impaired Driver Care Management Program.
• Jason Cournoyer, 27, of 745 Main St., Berlin, was found guilty of unsworn falsification in making a written statement to police that he believed to be false. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Brian Hayes, 60, of 744 Western Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after suspension or revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Adam Warner, 16, 277 Sweden St., Berlin, was found guilty of a motor vehicle offense and fined $50.
• Brianna Fairbanks, 29, of 412 School St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Adam Janicki, 36, of 644 Durand Road, Randolph, was found guilty of two counts of driving without a valid license. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. A second fine and penalty assessment of $310 was suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Mathew Henry, 41, of 120 Jolbert St., Berlin, had a “hands free” violation nolle prossed.
• David McGloughlin, 17, 26 Pinecrest Ave., Berlin, had a charge of driving after revocation/suspension placed on file on condition that the defendant perform 10 hours of community service before July 9, 2022.
• Kayleigh George, 26, of 808 Second Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting. George was given a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended on good behavior and must make restitution to Walmart of $22.91.
• Caramon Burrows, 31, of 56 Boothman Road, Randolph was found guilty of DUI. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license to drive was revoked for nine months. He may petition for early reinstatement of his license upon successful completion of the DWI First Offense and the Impaired Driver Care Management Program.
• Chad Blais, 48, of 79 Cedar St., Berlin, was found guilty of criminal trespass and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with all of the amount suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Mark Bueber, 43, of 145 Granite St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension – subsequent offense and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
