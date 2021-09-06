THOMPSON AND MESERVE'S PURCHASE — N.H. Fish and Game rescued a father and daughter off Mt Washington early Wednesday morning after the pair got lost and the father was struggling to continue hiking. Authorities said the pair were ill-prepared to hike the region’s highest peak.
In a release, Fish and Game said it received a 911 call Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. from Megan Cousins, 43, of Cambridge, MASS., reporting she and her father, Philip Presby, 71, of Reading, PENN., had gotten lost when her GPS had died. She said her father was not doing well and she had left him to call for help because she could not get cell service where he was. Fish and Game was able to guide Cousins back to the trail and to the Mt. Washington Auto Road where a guided van picked her up and took her off the mountain.
Cousins told rescuers that she and her father planned to hike up the Auto Road to the summit Monday but discovered it was not open to foot traffic. Instead, they started hiking from the Great Gulf Wilderness Trail and started on the Wilderness Trail at about 9:30 a.m.
Presby and Cousins still wanted to hike towards the Auto Road, so they asked other hikers on the trail how to best get there, and they were told to follow the Chandler Brook Trail right to the road. The hiking party did so and while hiking, Presby began to show signs of fatigue and fell multiple times. Lost off Chandler Brook Trail with her GPS dying and her father’s deteriorating condition, Cousins decided to leave her father to call for help.
After getting Cousins safely off the mountain, Fish and Game and a member of the Mt. Washington State Park left that evening from the two trails to try and find Presby. The attempt to find Presby that evening was made because of the deteriorating weather on Mt. Washington, Presby’s condition, and his lack of additional clothing, and no headlamp or supplies necessary for an overnight in the White Mountains.
Just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, rescuers located Presby at the junction of Chandler Brook and Great Gulf Trails after he responded to the whistle blasts of the State Park volunteer. Presby was very cold, tired and wet and the soles of his boots had fallen off. He was otherwise uninjured.
Rescuers began to slowly hike Presby down to the trailhead. Because he was only able to hike at a slow pace, Fish and Game decided to use their ATV to get him off the mountain. The ATV was brought up to the Osgood Trail and met Presby and the rescuers at 0515 hours. Presby was subsequently transported to an awaiting cruiser to be brought back to his vehicle and was removed from the mountain at around 6 a.m. and then reunited with his daughter.
After interviewing Cousins and Presby, Fish and Game determined both members of the party were ill-prepared to hike Mt. Washington. Neither member had the necessary and minimum “10 Essentials” recommended for simple day hikes in the White Mountains. Fish and Game reminds people to always plan ahead for hikes and be mindful of one’s physical limitations before starting any trail; and as always, to bring the necessary “10 Essential” gear items while hiking in the White Mountains for your safety and the safety of others. The 10 items are appropriate footwear, map and compass/GPS, water, food, rain gear, safety items, first aid kit, knife or multi-tool, sun protection, and shelter.
