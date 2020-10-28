Executive Councilor Mike Cryans

Hi, I am Mike Cryans running for re-election to the Executive Council. The council is made of five councilors, each representing 20 percent of the state's population. District 1 is made up of 109 towns, I won't list them, and four cities (Berlin, Claremont, Laconia and Lebanon). The councilors and governor make up the executive branch of state government.
I have lived in Hanover since 1982 and with my wife, Julie, have a son, Connor. I have another son, Cameron and two grandchildren, Gavin and Leah, who live in Colorado. I have been a teacher, banker, financial advisor and executive director of a non-profit dealing with suicide and substance misuse. If I can make it to the end of the year, I will have run every day for 10 years.
The role of the council is to vote on all contracts over $10,000 and appointments made by the governor for boards, commissions and senior positions in state agencies. We vote on judicial appointments filling district, Superior and Supreme Court vacancies. We also develop the 10-year highway plan.
Probably the most important job day-to-day is constituent service. I think it has never been more important than when COVID-19 started. I will give you one example: The week before the pandemic, 500 people applied for unemployment, and the following four weeks there were 119,000 applications or 30,000 per week. When an individual was having a problem after weeks of not getting a check, they would turn to me. Nothing has been more rewarding than solving the problem and them receiving a check.
This upcoming term will be filled with uncertainty until we get COVID-19 under control with a vaccine. This means revenue will come in below estimates and the contracts we approve will need to be scrutinized even more closely. I will do that very thing!
My promise to you as a voter is I will continue to work diligently each and every day to represent the 275,000 residents of District 1. This is my full time job and constituent service is my No. 1 priority.
I would appreciate your vote!
