NEW LONDON — To help heat homes and pay electric bills for thousands this winter, $35 million in state funds were approved by the state’s Executive Council Tuesday to help, following quick legislative action on the issue last month.
This will mean the money is now flowing to five regional agencies to be distributed to qualified residents who will get electric credits of $200 each and heating credits worth $450 for a total of $650 for the winter.
The money is coming from surplus tax revenue and thanks to a bipartisan legislative move in September to help residents get through what is expected to be an expensive winter for heating and electricity.
All four of the state’s major electric utilities have now hiked their residential customer rates to upwards of $100 more a month each because of the added cost to make electricity from natural gas.
Home heating fuel is also expected to be up in price due to disruptions in the world fuel markets.
This program is separate from the existing federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and goes further to help more people, legislators said.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) told the Senate if they did not pass House Bill 2023 it would deny about 50,000 homes heating and electric assistance. He said the state could afford it and has the money from unanticipated revenue.
While separate from the federal LIHEAP program, it uses the same, existing application process to apply for funds.
Residents are encouraged to reach out to get an appointment at one of the state’s five regional Community Action programs in Manchester, Dover, Concord, Berlin and Keene to see if they qualify. The Berlin office can be reached at (603) 752-3248.
All they need to bring in to a meeting is a copy of their 2021 tax return and a copy of their annual home heating fuel and electric usage history.
These five agencies have been state partners for the distribution of federal funds for more than three decades and received the sole-source contract based on that history, expediting the process to get the funds out to be used as soon as possible, said Jared Chicoine, commissioner of the state Department of Energy in his Sept. 23 letter to the council.
The new State Emergency Fuel Assistance Program and the state Supplemental Electric Benefit program are unique.
Gov. Chris Sununu had floated an idea for a similar program that had more money in it, but the House and Senate had their own plan.
Still, Sununu lauded the new programs as a step forward to help folks in a time when they are facing inflation.
“Program funds are targeted to moderate-income households, those with an annual income in excess of 60 percent to at or below 75 percent of the state median income,” wrote Chicoine. That means those making up to $74,942 to $93,676 for a family of four qualify for the $650 credit.
The money will go directly to their heat and electric utility and not be received as a check in the mail.
The LIHEAP program has a lower income threshold to get assistance. That program has already received its federal funds and is ready to begin distribution in November. It also enjoys the fact that last year’s LIHEAP funds were not used and instead, the state tapped into federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the program.
It is also possible that more federal funds could come through bills being worked on in Washington.
Without debate the council divided up the $35 million in state money to the five agencies with the Manchester area getting $15 million, Southwest Community Services in Keene getting $4.6 million, Belknap-Merrimack County CAP receiving $5.4, Dover’s Strafford County Cap receiving $2.9 million and Tri-County CAP in Berlin receiving roughly $6.2 million.
