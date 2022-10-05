NEW LONDON — To help heat homes and pay electric bills for thousands this winter, $35 million in state funds were approved by the state’s Executive Council Tuesday to help, following quick legislative action on the issue last month.

This will mean the money is now flowing to five regional agencies to be distributed to qualified residents who will get electric credits of $200 each and heating credits worth $450 for a total of $650 for the winter.

