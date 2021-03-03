Eric Demers - Dummer Select Board

My family moved to Dummer several years ago and we have enjoyed every moment settling in and working hard to set up out homestead, where we raise our own beef, pork, turkey and chicken. We love the quiet nature of Dummer, but also see its potential.
I am a native of Coos County, which has helped me to build many meaningful connections throughout the North Country.
I am employed with the city of Berlin as a maintenance technician for the water treatment plant. I am also involved as a volunteer firefighter for Milan. My wife and I own a property maintenance company and in 2018, we received the Community Volunteer Award from the Granite United Way for our participation in the annual Berlin Main Street Program Clean Up Day because of our hard work and dedication to the community.
I am running for select board in Dummer because I believe it is important for residents to feel comfortable speaking their minds and having their voices heard. I am running to serve the community I have grown to love.
