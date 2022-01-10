GORHAM — A third grader at Ed Fenn Elementary is being recognized as the first artist of the month at The Three Sisters Art Gallery in Gorham.
Deidre Blais of The Three Sisters gallery located on 32 Exchange St. in Gorham announced its first artist of the month gallery opening and third grader Gwen Luna Parker, 7, was the first to display her artwork in the corner of the gallery dedicated to the artist of the month.
Blais said she started the program in the hopes of encouraging more participation in the arts by local children,
Parker’s parents Marie Neal and Jeff Parker are also artists. Neal said her daughter had drawn some specific pieces especially for the show and did have a few pieces for sale.
When asked what inspired her, Parker, after some hesitation, said her chickens inspired her.
Parker said, “I have 29 chickens. I also like to draw owls, and doughnuts. I like doughnuts, funny doughnuts, lots of doughnuts.”
Parkers’s mother added that Gwen likes to draw “whimsical doughnuts.”
When asked if she was excited about her first show, Parker shrugged her shoulders and indicated the interview was over by asking, “Can I have my juice box back now?”
Gwen Luna Parker’s show will be up for the month at the Three Sisters gallery and the show is open to the public.
The gallery is open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m.
Blais also mentioned that the current art show at the Medallion theater will be having its last day of exhibition Friday, Jan. 14.
