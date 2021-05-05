CONCORD — Ten people were arrested this week on drug charges as the result of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that spanned five counties including Coos County and resulted in the seizure of approximately six pounds of fentanyl and 11 firearms.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the N.H. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, and N.H State Police.
Arrested were:
• Russell Adjutant, 30, of North Stratford was arrested on charges of sale of fentanyl, conspiracy to sell fentanyl, and nine charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Adjutant was ordered held on preventative detention and scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Coos Superior Court.
• Adam Bedard, 41, of North Stratford was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Bedard was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court.
• Adam Brooks, 31, of Milan was arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell fentanyl and controlling a vehicle where controlled drugs were kept. Brooks was released on $2,000 cash or corporate surety bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Belknap Superior Court.
• Amber Flagg, 32, of North Stratford was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Flagg was held on $1,000 cash bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Coos County Court.
• Alexis Gonzalez, 33, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested in Lawrence and was charged with being a fugitive from justice based on a New Hampshire arrest warrant for sale of fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Mr. Gonzalez was expected to be arraigned today in the Lawrence, Mass., District Court, after which New Hampshire authorities planned to seek his extradition to face his charges in Rockingham Superior Court.
• Dylan Laflamme, 26, of Berlin was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Laflamme was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Belknap Superior Court.
• Khloe Lamontagne, 21, of Berlin was arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell fentanyl and controlling a vehicle where controlled drugs were kept. Lamontagne was released on $1,000 cash or corporate surety bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Merrimack Superior Court.
• Amy Savard, 43, of Stewartstown was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Savard was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court.
• Michael Savard, 35, of Stewartstown was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Savard was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court.
• Gerinson Leonardo Tejada-Avalo, 27, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested in Lawrence and was charged with being a fugitive from justice based on a New Hampshire arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell fentanyl. Tejada-Avalo was expected to be arraigned today in the Lawrence District Court, after which New Hampshire authorities planned to seek his extradition to face his charge in Rockingham Superior Court.
The prior arrests of Travis Hood and Mariano Andres Santos were also a result of this investigation.
Hood is currently facing three charges of sale of fentanyl in Coos Superior Court, and one charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and one charge of resisting arrest in Merrimack Superior Court.
Santos is currently facing one charge of sale of fentanyl in Belknap Superior Court and one charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell in Carroll Superior Court.
In addition, the following individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants Tuesday. Their cases will be prosecuted by the Coos County Attorney’s Office.
• Allegra Dyer, age 36, currently incarcerated at the Grafton County House of Corrections, was arrested on a charge of falsifying physical evidence. Dyer’s bail on the new charge was set at personal recognizance, and she will be arraigned on a date to be determined in the Coos County Superior Court.
• Ranae Ross, age 33, currently incarcerated at the Grafton County House of Corrections, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. Ross was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the Coos County Superior Court.
