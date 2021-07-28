LANCASTER — The Coos County Delegation on Monday unanimously approved several funding requests under the American Rescue Plan Act for projects in the county.
The delegation was presented with a recommendation from the Coos County Commissioners to split the $3,065,371.50 in ARPA funds received by the county on June 16, with half the funds, or $1,532,685.75, saved for county use and the other half being split among the three county districts, with each receiving $510,895.25.
According to Coos County Commissioner Paul Grenier, the portion going to the districts would be targeted for specific uses under ARPA requirements.
As part of the county commissioners' recommendations, the delegation was presented with three proposed projects for approval to use a portion of the ARPA funds.
The first project was presented by Berlin City Manager James Wheeler, who made a request on behalf of the city for funds to support engineering for a water and sewer extension project along Route 110.
In making his request, Wheeler presented the delegation with a handout he prepared outlining the reasons for the project.
The handout stated that with the increasing popularity of all-terrain vehicles, Jericho State Park has become a central attraction for riders, resulting in the opportunity for significant economic development in the area.
The handout noted two business expansion announcements in the past year — the acquisition of Jericho Gateway Family Campground, with expansion plans for the surrounding 300 acres, and the purchase of about 1,300 acres of land surrounding the state park by MOMS North Country Powersports, with plans to develop the property into a venue attraction.
Wheeler’s handout also referenced several other property owners along a 1 3/4-mile stretch of Route 110 who could benefit from extended water and sewer lines. These included: a residential development with 18 remaining lots and an additional 149 acres for future development; a potential brewpub/restaurant business; a potential gas station/convenience store; a 7.85-acre parcel zoned for hotel development in the hopes of bringing a new hotel to the city; and a large recreational-vehicle campground development with 157 hookups in addition to over 20 residential lots and three commercial lots.
Wheeler said this group of property owners and investors wanted to move forward on these projects and the extension of municipal water and sewer services would be a critical element in making them happen. Wheeler said being able to acquire funding to design the project and getting the design work done would position the city to use other sources of funds to construct the water and sewer lines.
Wheeler also said the city is working on creating a tax increment finance district to help with funding for the construction. The city is also seeking grant funding for the project.
Grenier, who is also the mayor of Berlin, said the project meets the criteria for ARPA funding. By acting to approve the funds Monday, he said, the delegation would help the city get into the position they to meet the bidding criteria required to use the funds. He added the goal is to have the contract for engineering awarded by early fall.
County Commissioner Raymond Gorman said he completely supported Grenier’s statements. He said over the past couple of meetings the commissioners have had long discussions regarding the use of the ARPA funds. He said the funds present a real opportunity to get things done in the North Country that may not come back again.
“There are opportunities here for the county to help communities where it is needed,” he said.
Businessman Bob Chapman said he is the owner of a few locations near the park, including a housing development across from Jericho Lake Road. He said the water and sewer extension project would be a huge boost to allow him to continue what was started five or six years ago on the project.
Steven Binette with Ray’s Electric and General Contracting said there has been a lot of investment along the Route 110 corridor and that he would like to see something grow in Berlin.
Alex Ritchie, who works with Chapman and other developers, said the extension project is a critical component to unlock the economic development potential along the corridor.
According to Wheeler, the city is requesting $250,000 in ARPA funds for the project, with $175,000 for the sewer portion and $75,000 for the water portion of the engineering.
Broadband
The second project presented to the delegation was a request for up to $200,000 to support the Coos County Broadband Roadmap Strategy.
Michelle Moren-Grey is the executive director of the North Country Council and acts as the facilitator of the Coos County Broadband Committee. She said the committee, through the Coos County Commission, was seeking to use ARPA funds to support the next steps in the broadband initiative.
Moren-Grey said the money would be used to fund the county’s broadband road map. She said the county would be issuing a request for proposals to create a strategic plan and analysis. Part of the proposals would be to understand the particulars of what a broadband network would look like in Coos County.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed broadband access into the category of critical infrastructure, as it is important to education, remote work and telehealth needs.
Moren-Grey said the people need to have connectivity throughout the county to increase overall prosperity.
In response to a question from Rep. Dennis Thompson (R-Stewartstown), Moren-Grey said she would like to see the project completed in under 12 months, if not sooner.
Thompson asked whether or not there would be requests eventually for the towns to fund the project and Moren-Grey responded that it depended upon what the network looks like, whether it is countywide or whether it might involve only certain communities that would need to vote to band together to form the network. It would also depend on whether service providers would be willing to take on some of the costs.
Rep. Troy Merner (R-Lancaster) asked whether or not the broadband committee had looked into Elon Musk’s Starlink program, while Rep. Larry LaFlamme (D-Berlin) asked whether Moren-Grey was familiar with the broadband project in Bristol.
Moren-Grey said the goal of the committee and any proposal submitted to the committee would be to look at all of the options available. She said one thing that is nice about working on the committee is that its members are learning from what other communities are doing. She said she doesn’t think there is one particular solution to the problem and that the committee is looking specifically at the needs of the county and community as a whole.
Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) asked whether the mission of the project would include a statement to help those in underserved or low-income communities.
Moren-Grey said the project is still in the initial phases to see what the network would look like. She said the issue of who would be served by the project would be taken up more during the building phase of the network.
After discussing the proper procedure needed to approve the various projects, the delegation members initially agreed they would need to approve the overall framework recommended by the county commission before approving the individual projects. They then voted 9-0 to approve the recommendation by the county commission that the ARPA funds for 2021 be split with 50 percent going to the county and the remaining 50 percent to be split among the three county districts equally.
The delegation then voted 9-0 to approve the request by the city of Berlin for $250,000, with those funds coming from District 1’s allotment.
The delegation then voted 9-0 to approve up to $200,000 for the county’s broadband road map strategy.
Following the votes, Gorman presented a third project for approval.
The project was to replace several hundred feet of piping leading into the Edwards Street Pumping Station in Colebrook. Gorman said the project would consist of laying new pipe using a bursting method that would effectively burst the old pipe. The total project cost would be $229,000, with $179,000 for the pipe and $50,000 for engineering. Gorman said eventually new pumps will need to be put into the station.
Thompson asked Gorman about the engineering cost and why it was part of the project, to which Gorman replied it related to engineering on the pumping station itself.
Thompson also asked Gorman why Colebrook is not also repairing the pumping station at North Main Street, to which Gorman responded the decision not to work on that station at this time is due to cost considerations.
After further discussion, the pipe replacement project was approved for $229,000, which would come out of District 3 funds. The $229,000 for the project was also capped by the delegates through a unanimous vote, meaning any additional funds for the project would have to come from other sources.
