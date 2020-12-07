ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY —Spread some holiday cheer by decorating your house or business for the Christmas holiday season and enter the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Light Fight contest and the chance to win some money.
Last year was the first for the contest and Chamber Executive Director Kinney said the chamber was pleased with the turnout, which included 28 residential competitors and eight competitors in the business category.
Kinney is encouraging people and businesses to enter this year’s competition and said she believes even more competitors will register now that they have seen how much fun it is. There will also be a total of $800 awarded to four winners.
“It’s going to be quite a light fight this year,” she predicted.
The contest provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate the holiday safely in the middle of a pandemic that has prevented local traditions such as the Parade of Lights.
Contestants have until Dec. 17 to decorate their homes or businesses, letting their creativity take free reign. Entering is easy — there is no fee — all that is required is emailing avlightflight@gmail.com and providing your address.
Then the judging and viewing will begin. A final list of participants will be released along with a map showing where to find the participating houses and businesses. From Dec. 18-23, the public is encouraged to take the list and check out the entries.
Kinney suggests bundling up the kids and taking some hot cocoa along to view the entries throughout the valley. Last year there were entries in Berlin, Milan and Gorham and some viewed them all in one drive while others spread it out over a couple of days.
There are two awards in each category: a People’s Award and Judges’ Choice with a $200 check to each winner in the residential and business categories. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite decorated house and business by email at the avlightflight@gmail.com address. The votes will be tallied to determine a People’s Choice in both the residential and business categories. A team of judges will also view the contestants and select a winner in each category as well.
The winning entries in both categories will be announced at noon on Christmas Eve.
The contest is sponsored by Chapman Scrap Metal and Recycling. For more information, call the chamber at (603) 752-6060.
