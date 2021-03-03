David Dubey - Dummer Select Board

What makes Dummer such a great place to live? Is it the peace and quiet, the open spaces; the rural environment that gives us new things to experience every day? While I appreciate all of these things, I think the best thing about Dummer is our community spirit. We who share this spirit strive to be good neighbors. We respect and care about each other. We offer a helping hand when it is needed, and we can count on our neighbors’ help when we need it.
The community spirit of Dummer has existed for as long as any of us can remember. It is our past and present, and it should be part of our future as well. But things change all the time, don’t they?
The challenge for town government is to manage change responsibly. Our goal is to work together to preserve the character of our town while we reap the benefits and opportunities that reasonable change can bring about. And this needs to be done while keeping an eye on the budget. Nobody wants higher property taxes. It’s a tough job, but it gets a little easier with experience.
In my seven years of service as a selectman, I have enjoyed working with others who understand and value our community spirit, including the decent and capable people who are currently serving.
We work well together and we strive to treat our townspeople with fairness, consistency, and compassion. We are doing a good job and I would like to keep doing it.
A small town like Dummer depends on a few people to step up and do their part to keep the town running as smoothly as possible. I ask for your vote on March 9, so I can keep doing my part.
