BERLIN — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Brown School will be up and operating this Thursday and Friday, serving those who have scheduled appointments.
The state last Friday started rolling out Phase 1B of its overall vaccination plan, signing up those 65 and older as well as those medically vulnerable. Individuals are urged to register through the state at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 211. And register they did. By mid-Saturday, 175,000 people had registered, over half the 300,000 people the state estimates meet the criteria for Phase 1B.
“Today’s roll-out exceeded expectations and the teams across state government deserve immense credit for their role in making today such a great success,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “Based on preliminary sign-ups we will be ready to hit the ground running and will vaccinate the hundreds of thousands of folks in Phase 1B as quickly as the federal government delivers it.”
Clinics throughout the state were set to begin the 1B vaccinations are early as Tuesday.
In addition to the clinic at the Brown School in Berlin, clinics are also being set up at Weeks Medical Center, 173 Middle St., Lancaster, Weeks Medical Center’s Physicians Office, 8 Clover Lane, Whitefield, and the drive-through structure behind Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, 181 Corliss Lane, Colebrook.
Even those who meet the criteria may have to wait to receive their actual shot or shots. The state right now is receiving 17,000 vaccines a week. North Country HealthCare, which includes all three hospitals in Coos County, expects it will receive 400 shots a week total. The limited supply of vaccines means appointments may be booked out weeks in advance. But those who want a vaccine should still register and if additional vaccines are released, the appointments can be moved up.
Some confusion arose over the weekend when some people received emails from the Vaccine Administration Management System Saturday notifying them they had been put in a priority group for immunization. Normally the notices are sent as a follow-up to those who registered through the state. But Sunday night a second email said the prior email was sent to individuals ineligible to currently receive the vaccine and any appointments made were cancelled.
“We’re aware of this situation and NCHC’s efforts to contact individuals who aren’t eligible in 1b but were referred for a vaccine,” said the state’s Joint Information Center, in an email response when contacted about the VAMS email. “We know many people want to get access to the vaccine but the amount of vaccines the state is receiving each week is limited.”
Phase 1B covers 1) residents 65 and over, 2) those who are medically vulnerable at significant risk – including family caregivers for those under 16, 3) residents with developmental disabilities that receive services in a congregate residential setting, as well as staff in those settings, 4) corrections officers and staff, and 5) populations that experience health disparities.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Julie King praised Building and Grounds Coordinator Bryan Lamirande and the custodian staff for cleaning the Brown School gym and getting it ready to host the clinic, reporting the crew had worked over the prior weekend. She said Technology Director Autie Hamilton helped as well to set up IT access.
“It is truly a community effort,” King said, about the work being done to tackle the coronavirus in the valley.
Members of the school board said they were very happy that the Androscoggin Valley COVID group took a look at Brown School after the board expressed reservations about setting the clinic up at the Berlin Middle High School gym. While willing to allow the clinic at the high school gym, the board said it would rather not dislocate the physical education classes in a year when students have endured so much disruption of the educational process.
The valley continues to see significant numbers of positive cases. The state Department of Health and Human Services Sunday reported there were about 90 positive cases in the Androscoggin Valley. Berlin had 76 positive cases, due in part to an outbreak at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home.
