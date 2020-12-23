BERLIN — A significant outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases at the state prison here has local health-care and municipal officials worried that it will spread to the vulnerable populations in the city’s two nursing homes.
The state prison reported its first positive staff case on Nov. 20 and its first positive inmate case on Dec. 14. By this Tuesday, the prison was reporting 75 positive cases among the inmates and five positive staff.
On its weekly report issued Monday, the Androscoggin Valley COVID Working Response Group said prison staff was working around the clock to slow and contain the transmission of the virus. It said contact tracing, quarantining, and COVID unit were being used to manage the response and Androscoggin Valley Hospital was working closely with the prison staff on testing.
Tina Thurber, program information officer said inmates who have tested positive are placed in medical isolation while those exposed to the virus are quarantined. Staff who have been exposed are also quarantined.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said his worry is the virus will spread into the nursing homes inadvertently through spouses of staff at the prison. Both the Coos County Nursing Home and St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Center have had only isolated positive cases and currently reported no positive cases among staff or residents.
“I am just deadly afraid,” said Grenier, who also serves as a Coos County commissioner.
Grenier said the surge at the state prison comes just before vaccines were set to begin at the county nursing home. Vaccine
“We are so close to getting residents vaccines up there,” he said, noting the clinic is scheduled for Dec. 28 and 29.
Grenier has asked N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to move up the vaccines at the Coos nursing home.
In his role as commissioner, Grenier has seen the surge that struck the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown last month. At the peak of it, there were 37 residents and 38 staff members who tested positive. Fifteen residents in the 90-bed facility died of COVID over the outbreak.
N.H. Department of Health and Human Services for Wednesday showed 59 positive cases in Berlin, 10 in Gorham, and five in Milan.
