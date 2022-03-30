CONCORD — The new N.H. House of Representatives map approved into law last week reduces the number of Coos County representatives by one and splits Berlin into two districts.
Starting with the 2022 election, Coos County will have only nine state representatives among 400 for the entire state.
In comparison, the city of Manchester alone has 42 representatives.
While Coos County dropped in population in the 2020 U.S. Census, some Coos representatives argued that given the size and rural nature of the county, the Legislature should have allowed the county to keep all 10 representatives.
“The loss of a single Coos representative is a real blow to our geographically huge county, reducing both our voice and our importance in a House of Representatives that's made up of 400 legislators, each of whom serves on at least one standing committee,” said Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph).
“The county delegation will have to continue fighting even more diligently to protect the interests of the taxpayers,” said Coos Delegation Chair Rep. Robert Theberge (R-Berlin).
The new map maintains seven separate districts in Coos County but changes the makeup of the districts. Much of the local criticism focuses on changes made on the eastern side of the county, especially the treatment of Berlin. Democrats charge the districts were arranged to make the county more Republican.
The city of Berlin currently is District 3 and has three representatives. It will become District 5 and elect two representatives. Berlin will also be part of District 7, which will also include Jefferson, Whitefield and Carroll, and will collectively elect one representative.
Previously, Whitefield, Carroll, Jefferson and Randolph were together in District 5. Randolph is now in District 6 with Gorham and Shelburne with one representative.
The move guarantees the removal of one Democratic incumbent since Reps. William Hatch of Gorham and Tucker of Randolph will now be in the same district. Both are veteran legislators on powerful committees — Hatch on Finance and Tucker on Ways and Means.
Theberge said the representative elected for the floterial District 7 will face issues in the Androscoggin Valley that are different from those faced by Carroll and Jefferson. Plus, he noted Berlin has a city form of government while Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield are towns, and said the politics of town and city governments are different and can present challenges to someone unfamiliar to them.
Rep. Eamon Kelley (D-Berlin) said he thinks Coos County got lost in the shuffle of the larger state redistricting battles. He said District 7 does not represent “a community of interest in any way.
Berlin and Carroll share very little and a district including Berlin with Milan/Dummer would have made much more sense if a floterial was truly necessary,” he said.
Kelley said Berlin was within the statistical margin to allow the city to maintain its three representatives. But he said the proposed maps for the federal congressional districts show the primary concern in making the maps was voting history.
“Drawing partisan maps will only worsen the divisions in our state,” Kelley said, pointing out that Gov. Chris Sununu twice vetoed legislation establishing an independent nonpartisan redistricting committee. “We should not be relying on a system that gives lawmakers the ability to choose their voters,” he said.
Rep. Larry Laflamme (D-Berlin) suggested it took some thinking for Republicans to diminish the already reduced Democratic presence in the statehouse. Republicans currently have a 6-4 advantage in the Coos County delegation.
He said putting Berlin in the floterial district with the three Republican-leaning towns makes that seat more competitive. Berlin tends to vote Democrat and while Theberge is a Republican, he was a Democrat when first elected.
Laflamme also pointed to the decision to take Randolph out of its current district with Jefferson, Whitefield, and Carroll and put it with Gorham.
“Putting Randolph in the district with Gorham eliminates either Bill Hatch or Edith Tucker, both Democrats,” he said.
In the northern section of the county, the new map creates one large floterial district in District 2 which will elect one representative for the small communities of Clarksville, Dixville, Dummer, Errol, Milan, Millsfield, Pittsburg, Wentworth Location, and Stark.
Here are the new House districts for Coos County:
District 1 — Dalton, Lancaster, Northumberland, Stratford — elect two.
District 2 — Clarksville, Dixville, Dummer, Errol, Milan, Millsfield, Pittsburg, Stark, Wentworth’s Location — elect one.
District 3 — Colebrook, Columbia, and Stewartstown — elect one.
District 4 — Carroll, Jefferson, and Whitefield — elect one.
District 5 — Berlin — elect two.
District 6 — Gorham, Randolph, and Shelburne — elect one.
District 7 — Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Whitefield — elect one.
