GORHAM — The last action at the selectmen’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, was board members’ approval of a heartfelt “thank you” letter to District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a Republican of Wakefield, drafted by town manager Denise Vallee.
Vallee explained that, thanks to Kenney’s direct intervention with NHDOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and Assistant Commissioner Bill Cass, the proposed 3,200 linear-foot sidewalk project on Route 2, west of the Route 16 intersection, is now on the 2023-2032 Draft 10-year plan.
The sidewalk project for which the town applied for a Transportation Alternative Project in March 2021, just missed making the list of 13 funded projects, scoring number 14. The project for Newport — also in Kenney’s district — scored 69.00 points, and Gorham, 68 points – in essence, a statistical tie, Kenney noted. So he advocated that projects in both these towns be funded, the councilor explained in a phone interview.
The project will total $976,300 with funding of $781,040 (80 percent) and a town match of $195,260 (20 percent), already has earmarked by the town.
“The project includes upgrades and new construction to an antiquated sidewalk infrastructure,” Vallee explained in an e-mail exchange. “The completed project will result in a safe, ADA-compliant, non-motorized access between a section of town that is now isolated from the town core.” The sidewalk will reach the rail-trail parking lot plus a crosswalk with beacons and signage, allowing walkers and bicyclists to cross Route 2 from the rail-trail parking lot to Casey’s Way.
Gorham has been working to grow its ‘nature-recreation’ economy by developing a walkable, bicycle-friendly, vibrant town core and by leveraging a number of environmentally friendly initiatives, Vallee pointed out. “This project is Phase II of ‘Growing a Greener Gorham,’ the town’s detailed revitalization plan.”
Vallee pointed out that it’s the federal bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that has allowed so many additional dollars to be added to the Draft 10-Year Plan. The Lancaster Road project right-of-way work is proposed to take place in 2022 with construction beginning in 2023.
In addition, Kenney pointed out, construction is proposed to be accelerated from 2028-29 to 2024 on the previously listed nearly $2 million Main Street project, starting at Glen Road.
Kenney also noted that an additional $10 million has been added to Phase II of the Route 2 improvement project from NH Route 115 to the Jefferson-Randolph town line.
Also, of interest, he said, is that the 10-Year Plan now includes the Balsams’ Golf Links Road project in Dixville-Colebrook under “Items for Discussion.”
The 10-Year Plan must still be passed by the state legislature, Kenney explained.
Gorham also had $216,000 approved by the county delegation on Monday at its meeting in Colebrook, which includes two projects requested by the town Water and Sewer Department and recommended by the county commissioners. One project includes $100,000 to upgrade or replace electric motors and panels used to operate a spiral lift pump at the wastewater treatment plant. This original equipment was installed in 1980, when the town built the facility, explained Superintendent Jeff Tennis. The other project is designed to provide $116,000 to install a new backup generator, replacing one the manufacturer no longer supports at the no. 2 drinking water well fenced in at the town airport.
In other action, the selectmen approved a draft of short-term rental regulations that were crafted by consultant Tara Bamford with lots of input from the fire and police chiefs, code enforcement officer, and assessing department, as well as the selectmen themselves at earlier meetings. The board will not approve the draft until the town’s attorney is consulted and a public hearing held, likely next month. In addition to public notices, known STR-property owners will be notified of the hearing by certified mail.
“STRs are dwelling units where transient lodging is offered for rent in increments of less than 30 nights, and are not associated with commercial tourist accommodations,” the draft regs read. “The purpose of the … regulations is to allow STRs, as allowed by the Gorham Zoning Ordinance, for the benefit of both homeowners and visitors to our community, while ensuring safety and minimizing neighborhood disruption resulting from this type of business activity by requiring permits pursuant to RSA 41:11-c.”
Two-page drafts of both the proposed regulations and application forms are posted on the town website and available in the town’s assessing office. The selectmen reviewed two sets of preliminary town budgets: Recreation and Public Works.
Recreation Department Director Jeff Stewart proposed creating a full-time position out of one now held part-time by Katie Kenison, who now primarily works on senior and adult programming. Board members suggested that Stewart come to its Dec. 27 meeting with greater specificity on what programs would be added if a full-time-with-benefits position were to be created.
The Director also proposes to buy a new 15-passenger tour bus, paid entirely from the revolving Moose Tour budget line. Although the bus is also used for senior tours, capital dollars are exclusively generated by moose tours that remain popular because 96 percent of the time moose are spotted. A bus very similar to the one bought in 2015 for $51,000 will now cost nearly $69,000 in 2022 and must be custom-ordered soon if it will be on hand next summer, he said.
Public Works director Austin “Buddy” Holmes also presented his proposed budget which reflects relatively few changes. He would like to replace a large-sized worn-out 2005 MP-3D Sno-Go snowblower with a new one, a relatively new six-year-old backhoe with one powerful enough to do the daily jobs required of it, and a new pickup truck. Sufficient capital funds are on hand, he said, to handle these purchases.
