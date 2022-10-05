BERLIN — Hours to vote during the Nov. 8 general election and the four places to do so in the city were set by the Berlin City Council on Monday night.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. As City Clerk Shelli Fortin noted in a memo to the mayor and city council, “The voters of Berlin previously voted to have the polls open at 8 a.m., and state law mandates that all polling places remain open until 7 p.m.”
Councilors, with the exception of Peter Higbee who could not attend for personal health reasons according to Mayor Paul Grenier, approved the hours for the election.
Polling places are: Precinct 1, The Berlin Recreation Center, 672 1st Ave. (use the 1st Avenue entrance); Precincts 2 and 3, St. Anne Hall, 304 School St.; and Precinct 4, Community Bible Church, 593 Sullivan St.
In other council news:
Two applicants to serve out the term of Library Trustee Steven D. Griffin have come forward.
Griffin cannot serve the remainder of his elected term for the Berlin Public Library for health reasons.
The candidates are Roderick Forsman, Ph.D., and Katie Barth. Forsman spoke to councilors during the board’s work session, a public meeting held before its regular meeting. Barth was unable to attend the Oct. 3 meeting. Councilors will hold another interview for the post and may make a decision on the appointment when the council next meets on Oct. 17.
The council also:
• Discussed the lighting of a flag honoring men and women from Berlin who served during the Vietnam War. Replacement of flags also factored into the discussion.
• Approved a request from Coos County Family Health to hold a 5K Race/Walk on Oct. 15, in conjunction with the city’s RiverFire celebration.
• Heard from Jasper Street resident Rick Laflamme about encouraging more education in the trades as a means of gainful employment, especially at machine shops.
• Received a thank you note from Berlin High School graduate and now White Mountain Community College student David McGloughlin for the city’s support that helped him attend the SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta in June. McGloughlin is studying advanced welding and planning a career in that field.
• Reviewed a list of tax deeds and the consequences for property owners who do not make a financial arrangement with the city to pay back taxes owed.
• Heard during an end-of-meeting, non-agenda item, Mayor Paul Grenier praise the grant-writing skills and department leadership of Fire Chief James Watkins and the work Watkins has done on behalf of the city.
Councilor Pete Morency reminded Grenier that Watkins also served as the coordinator for the city’s COVID-19 response.
