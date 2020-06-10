By Barbara Tetreault
BERLIN — The city council will achieve its goal of a $1 cut in the tax rate.
At Monday’s work session, City Manager James Wheeler outlined some additional cuts as well as last minute adjustments to end up with the requested $1 tax decrease. That would result in a tax rate of $38.82.
Both Wheeler and Mayor Paul Grenier stressed the proposed tax rate is a projection and the actual figure is set by the state Department of Revenue Administration in the fall. Wheeler said the city has been accurate in its projections over the past seven years but noted the city is undergoing a revaluation and that could affect the tax rate.
The budget presented at the May 27 public hearing called for an operating budget of $35.8 million and projected a tax increase of 28 cents. But at the meeting, a majority of the council said they wanted to see a $1 tax decrease. That required about $300,000 in additional cuts or increased revenue.
The council met in person for Monday’s work session with tables set up in the city auditorium to allow social distancing. But the public meeting was surprisingly short.
Grenier said he had met with Superintendent of Schools Julie King and Business Administrator Marion Moore and discussed changes in the school department budget. The school budget was increased by $100,000 for increased food service costs because of COVID-19 but those costs are entirely offset by outside funding.
Wheeler took the council through the budget changes.
On the revenue side, the city increased the revenue from motor vehicle registration by $60,000 and added $34,425 it is receiving from PRIMEX for a premium return. But it cut $18,400 in highway block grant funding from the state based on information from the N.H. Municipal Association.
Wheeler said $45,000 for a new minivan and $5,000 from fencing for Marston School will be cut from the school capital improvement account. Refined estimates allowed him to cut $45,000 from the $195,000 allocated for a loader-mounted snow blower and $57,500 from the $237,500 for a new garbage packer, both in the Public Works capital budget.
But he added $85,000 in the capital account to cover the cost of tearing down both the Princess Theater building in the downtown and a vacant building at 758 Second Avenue building. Both properties were acquired by tax deed and present safety issues.
Finally, to get to the $1 goal, Wheeler proposed taking an additional $150,000 out of undesignated fund balance.
Councilor Russ Otis asked Grenier if he was comfortable with the amount left in the undesignated fund account and the mayor replied it maintains the current level. He said if the surplus comes in higher than expected, some of that could go into the undesignated fund account.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she was comfortable with the changes to allow the $1 tax decrease. She said the lower tax rate will help the city’s efforts to attract growth.
“I’m very happy with the budget,” she said
Grenier said believes have a good school system is important and praised the work staff has done under trying circumstances. He said Superintendent of Schools Julie King has the most difficult job in the city trying to plan for school in the fall with so much unknown at this time.
The mayor said he remains optimistic about the future, noting that before COVID-19, the city’s unemployment rate had dropped to under three percent. With Presby R&D Manufacturing and Capone Iron North Woods both expanding, Grenier said he is encouraged.
Councilor Mark Eastman said he is impressed by the amount of activity on Jericho Road.
“I think it’s a gold mine up there,” he said.
Councilor Mike Rozek thanked Grenier for his work on the budget and in guiding the city through COVID-19. He said the mayor is looking out for citizens and the health and welfare of Berlin.
The council will meet next Monday to finalize the 2021 budget. The budget before the council will have to be amended to reflect the changes outlined at the work session.
