BERLIN — The city council approved the reappointment of Robert Goddard to the Board of Assessors Monday night. In doing so, it rejected a motion to table the vote until the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals decision on the Berlin board’s actions is released.
The BTLA is expected to issue a ruling soon on whether the Berlin Board of Assessors acted improperly in approving property abatement applications for each other for tax year 2018.
Goddard, a long-term member of the board and its chair, submitted a request to be reappointed to another term when his current term expires at the end of this month. Mayor Paul Grenier granted Goddard’s request and appointed him to another three-year term, subject to council approval.
Councilor Roland Theberge made a motion, asking that a vote on the appointment be tabled until the state board releases its decision. His motion failed to get a second.
Councilor Mike Rozek, whose wife, Kem Rozek, is on the board, then made a motion to approve the appointment; Lucie Remillard seconded it.
Only Theberge voted against the motion. Councilor Mark Eastman, who is a member of the board of assessors, voted in favor of the nomination.
The case before the BTLA stems from the September 2018 statistical update undertaken by KRT Appraisers at the city’s request.
About 160 property owners filed abatement applications disputing the new valuations including the three members of the board of assessors, Robert Goddard, Kem Rozek and Mark Eastman. The board approved the abatement applications for the three board members. Thomas Rozek, the son of Kem Rozek, was also granted an abatement.
Two Berlin taxpayers filed a complaint with the BTLA back in 2019, questioning the fact that their abatement applications were denied but applications for all three board members and the son of one member, were approved.
The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration intervened in the case and assigned an appraiser to review the abatements the Berlin board has granted to each other and the family member. The DRA appraiser ruled “that the abatements the board granted themselves and their family members were not done in accordance with ordinary and reasonable assessing practices, which is an essential ingredient of uniformity and fairness.”
The DRA assessment was challenged by the Berlin BOA. An attorney representing the board said the record is clear that the members recused themselves when their individual applications or applications of family members came before the board and did not participate in the discussion.
In other business:
• Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme explained that she is seeking to have a first reading of an application for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant to extend the sidewalk 7,600 feet along Hutchins Street.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $758,000 with the application for $607,000.
The city is required to provide a 20 percent match but Laflamme noted if the application is approved, it would be 2025 before the work is done. So, she said the city has time to seek other funding but noted it is difficult to find matching funds.
The application is due by March 19 so the council held a first reading Monday and scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday night to hold a public hearing and vote to pass it.
• Laflamme said the city is also applying for a $30,000 USDA Rural Business Development Grant to work on broadband feasibility in conjunction with Coos County.
