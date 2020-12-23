BERLIN — The city council and school board are holding a joint meeting next Monday to discuss a new threat to state school aid. The formula to determine state education assistance and many other grants looks at the number of free and reduced lunches in a school district. But this year the numbers are skewed because the federal government decided to offer free lunches to all students to a way to make sure they got a nutritious meal despite the economic impact of COVID-19. With free lunches being offered, many parents did not bother to fill out the applications forms normally required to qualify their kids for free and reduced lunches.
At the Oct. 8 school board meeting, Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King said only 38 percent of the student body had returned the form, at least 20 percent below normal. The district responded by sending letters to parents explaining the importance of the forms.
“We will be going the extra two miles in effort because we face a huge reduction in aid and grants. Everything is based on that free and reduced lunch population,” King said, at the time.
Berlin is not the only one facing the issue.
Earlier this fall, the N.H. Department of Education warned that decreases in both enrollment and free and reduced lunches could result in a $50 million reduction in state education aid to communities.
“The Free and Reduced Lunch Program is a lynchpin for assessing need-based aid across state and federal programs,” said Cheri White, administrator of the Office of Nutrition Programs and Services.
Last month the DOE put out a flyer, encouraging eligible families to fill out the confidential application. The release said filling out the application could not only help increase state funding “but also help districts qualify for a range of programs, including technology grants, classroom resources, and fee waivers for college applications and testing.”
King said school officials asked DOE if communities could use last year’s percentage or make some adjustments. But the DOE responded that it is required by law to use the formula.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Paul Grenier said there are many communities across the state in the same situation.
“This could be devastating for everyone if this is not resolved,” he said, explaining his decision to hold a meeting during the holiday week. He said the goal is to publicize the issue and get a bill before the legislature to waive the formula.
Grenier said the local state representatives have been invited to attend Monday’s meeting. The school district will zoom the meeting which will begin at 6 p.m.
In other business:
• City Manager James Wheeler reported the city received no bids for the renovation of the Mason Street Bridge again. The city put the bridge project out for bid for a second time this fall after receiving no bids this spring, hoping the long lead time would attract contractors. Wheeler said he believes the problem is the tight time frame for the work – it has to be done during a two week period in September when Smith Hydro lowers the water level in that section of the Androscoggin River. Central River Powers, which owns Smith Hydro, agreed to a three week period for 2021. But the penalty is $9,000 a day after that three week period. Wheeler said he will confer with local contractors and try to come up with a plan.
• The council gave its approval to a liquor license application for Exile Burrito Mexican Restaurant on Main Street.
