LANCASTER— Meeting on Dec. 17, the Coos County grand jury returned 19 indictments against 14 people. Indicted were:
• Allegra S. Dyer, 37, of 205 State St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (amphetamine).
• Brandon L. Gay, 27, 1660 Lovell Lake Road, Sanbornville, and Christopher A. Gay, 36, of 138 East Milan Road, Berlin, were each indicted on a single count of conspiracy to deliver contraband to prisoners.
• Russ Hawkins, 58, 671 Presidential Highway, Jefferson, was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Christopher J. Leeman, 20, of 24 Jewell St., Gorham, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
• Brandon Mason, 30, of 138 East Milan Road, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of assault by prisoner alleging he punched an individual in the face multiple times.
• Christian D. Mulligan, 20, of 40 Spring St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (buprenorphine, cocaine and fentanyl) and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
• David J. Parker, 36, of 642 Howland St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
• Clayton Rice, 78, of P.O. Box 63, Groveton, was indicated on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Terry D. Rivera, 29, 20 Hildreth St., Lowell, Mass., was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
• Collin R. Schwartz, 23, of 138 East Milan Road, Berlin, was indicted two counts of assault by a prisoner.
• Kristen E. Sellers, 32, of 7 Main St., Whitefield, was indicted on a charge of possession ofo a controlled drug (methamphetamine), subsequent offense.
• Branden C. Sharp, 666 Hampshire St., Berlin was indicted on a charge of burglary.
• Bruce D. Wells, 33, of 53 Wallace Rd., Colebrook was indicted on a charge of operating after certification as a habitual offender.
