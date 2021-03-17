COOS COUNTY — There will be no performance audit of the Coos County operations this year as the delegation decided in a special meeting Saturday afternoon that the middle of a pandemic was not a time to undertake such a review. Members of the delegation stressed they were not opposed to a performance audit but felt the timing was not appropriate.
The delegation had scheduled the special meeting after Rep. Dennis Thompson (R-Colebrook) made a motion at the quarterly meeting in February to have a performance audit performed.
The motion generated considerable debate and delegation Chair Robert Theberge (R-Berlin) suggested a special meeting be set up to discuss the matter in depth and allow the representatives to think about it.
Before the discussion got underway Saturday, Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) raised the issue of emails that had been sent among the delegation. She reminded Theberge that such correspondence is subject to the Right-to-Know law and becomes a public document if it is sent to a majority of the delegation.
Theberge said Tucker’s point was well taken.
Commissioners Paul Grenier and Tom Brady took issue with an email sent out by Thompson that the two men said was inaccurate and an attack on their character.
In his email, Thompson wrote “two commissioners have been in office many years and it appears that they are used to deciding how to manipulate the delegation so things run (in my opinion) as they always have with little consideration to whether than is the right way or not.”
Thompson said he contacted the firm that did the county’s 2010 performance audit, Melanson, Heath, & Company, and was told the firm had no interest in doing another audit of Coos County.
“They said that their interactions with the commissioners the last time were outside of the parameters of what they experienced in past audits of government agencies and that is putting it diplomatically,” Thompson.
Grenier and Brady both said the audit was overseen by the delegation and none of the commissioners at that time had any conversations with the auditing firm. The two said the statement in Thompson’s email was false and damaging to their reputations.
“I never talked to them in the past,” said Brady.
The two also took offense with Thompson’s comment that the two commissioners manipulate the delegation. As chair of the commission, Brady said he has called for joint meetings with the delegation to work together.
Grenier said Thompson is free to disagree with decisions made by the commission but his email was a personal attack.
“I have always operated with the best intentions of the county and its residents,” he said.
Thompson said Melanson has actually spoken of their contacts with the county and apologized writing it was the commission. But he said he stood by the rest of his statement.
“I am entitled to my opinions,” Thompson said.
Rep. Bill Hatch (D-Gorham) chaired the committee that oversaw the 2010 audit. He said that audit was not clearly explained to staff and there was a lot of misconceptions and fears over job loss. Once the purpose was clarified, Hatch said staff was cooperative with the audit team.
Hatch said he did not support a performance audit at this time given that the normal day-to-day operations are in a flux because of the pandemic.
“We are in a very unsettled state,” he said.
Rep. Larry Laflamme (D-Berlin) said the county has yet to move the administration out of the nursing hospital complex to the remodeled former administrator’s house on the county grounds in West Stewartstown.
“You have people working from their kitchen tables. I don’t know how you evaluate that,” he said, adding that he also believed a performance audit is premature at this time.
Tucker said the American Recovery Act contains funding for infrastructure projects. She suggested the county should identify capital projects and be ready to compete for that money.
Tucker identified the expansion of broadband access throughout the county would be a huge economic benefit and would qualify as an infrastructure project.
“This is a tremendous opportunity,” she said.
Rep. Eamon Kelley, (D-Berlin) said in his email Thompson mentioned the COVID outbreak at the county nursing hospital in West Stewartstown as a reason for the audit.
He said that was the first he heard the outbreak mentioned as a reason and said it points to his belief that there has not been enough due diligence done to go forward with an audit.
Kelley said staff should be consulted and suggested seeking help from the Carsey Institute at the University of New Hampshire before hiring an outside firm.
The delegation will meet again this Saturday, March 20, to approve a final 2021County Budget.
The commissioners’ final budget recommendation calls for a total budget of $43 million.
The amount to be raised by taxes is $16.3 million, a less than 1 percent decrease over the current county tax amount. The budget uses $5.2 million in surplus to reduce taxes.
The meeting is being held virtually starting at 10 a.m. Information on how to access the meeting can be found at cooscountynh.us.
