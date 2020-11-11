COOS COUNTY — Two patients have now died of the coronavirus at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown and Tuesday 12 residents and three staff members tested positive at the home. That is on top of 15 staff and five residents that tested positive at the nursing home on Monday.
Total active cases in Coos County have now reached over 100.
“I worry for everyone since this virus is spreading like wildfire. I do not know how to keep anyone safe at this point. I have ordered all staff on the floors to be in full PPE of mask, shield, gown, and gloves at all times on the floors. I don't know if that is enough, but it is what we have,” said Nursing Home Administrator Laura Mills in a release to local officials.
One resident at the West Stewartstown facility passed away Monday and a second one died Tuesday night.
The N.H. National Guard was at the facility testing residents and employees Monday and Mills said they will return next Monday.
Mills said two local nurses called and offered to pick up some shifts and another local person called to volunteer her time to help out where needed.
“This is what our community is made of and we are so thankful for it,” she said, in a release.
The Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin reported a staff member, not involved in direct care, reported positive. The person has been in quarantine prior to become symptomatic because of a community-based exposure.
In its daily report Tuesday night, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 102 positive COVID-19 cases in Coos County.
The northern section of the state continues to be a hot spot with 8 positive cases in Pittsburg, 5 in Clarksville, 21 in Stewartstown, and 23 in Colebrook. Berlin is the other hot spot with 23 positive cases. There are also cases in Columbia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Dalton, Whitefield, Jefferson, Carroll, Randolph, Milan, Dummer, Errol, Randolph, Shelburne, and Errol.
Overall, the DHHS reported 222 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 2,197 current positive cases in the state.
Health officials continue to urge people to wear marks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
