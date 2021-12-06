BERLIN — Coos County Family Health Services recently got a boost of nearly half a million dollars to help establish a Teaching Health Center Residency Program.
Coos County Family Health Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon said the program to be created with the $499,996 award will help bring more doctors to the region.
The funding came in response to a proposal the organization submitted to the Health Resources Services Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Gordon said the funding will help Coos Family Health establish a family medicine residency program that would allow the medical provider at the health center to train new doctors as part of a three-year residency program.
Gordon said that residency programs are typically associated with hospitals, but this program would allow Coos Family Health to have its own in-house program to train new doctors.
“There is a real problem around the country having enough doctors,” Gordon said. “It is really hard to attract people. This is a grow-your-own type strategy.”
Gordon said nationwide data supports the concept that doctors who do their residency in a certain locale often put down roots in the community.
He said training doctors in-house is an innovative way to help attract doctors to the area.
Gordon said the residency program is a long-term strategy to bring more doctors to the North Country, and with that idea in mind, he said Coos Family Health is partnering with North Country Healthcare to help address physician workforce needs.
Gordon said the $499,996 award to Coos Family Health is a planning and development grant, which will allow the entity to create the residency program. The organization has two years to get the program up and running and to achieve accreditation.
“We are effectively creating a teaching institution,” Gordon said.
He added that the goal of the program would be to serve four student doctors per year as part of the residency program.
The funds provided are simply to set up the program. Once established, the program would have to recruit residents and provide salary and other benefits.
Gordon said residents are not paid the same as a fully accredited doctor would be but they would receive compensation during their residency.
He said there are teaching grants available that pay up to $150,000 per year per medical resident that could be used to defray the costs of a resident.
He also said residents can bill for their services and those revenues can help provide some of the cost for salaries.
Gordon said the program is structured much like any other residency program.
In the first year, doctors-in-training would do a lot of observational work, supervised by a fully licensed physician.
In their second and third years, residents would be able to provide more billable services, while still being overseen by an experienced physician.
Gordon said the program CCFH is looking to implement has been successful elsewhere.
There are similar programs in Concord, Augusta, Maine, and Burlington, Vt., but this would be the first in northern New Hampshire.
He said CCFH was fortunate to be one of around 50 such programs in the country that received funding during this cycle.
“It would be a boon for the entire North Country,” he said. “It would be a really good thing for the region if we pull this off.”
Gordon said the request for proposals went out over the summer and that officials with Coos Family Health felt this was their shot to establish a residency program in the North Country.
“We knew if we got it, it would bring necessary resources to our region,” he said.
Gordon specifically thanked the state’s Congressional delegation for helping CCFH to receive the grant.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said about the grant: “I’m thrilled to see half a million dollars heading to Coos County to establish a program that directly caters to the needs of underserved rural patients. Coos County Family Health Services is on the front lines delivering essential care in the region, and this funding will boost their ability to deliver the health care services needed most by rural communities. Eliminating health care disparities and ensuring rural communities have the tools needed to combat the most pressing rural health issues, like chronic disease and substance misuse, will continue to be top priorities for me in the Senate.”
The proposal states the following as the intent of the program: “Our intent in this project is to enhance the medical care available to those who reside and visit this region. Establishing a Family Medicine Residency Program with a curriculum tailored to address the needs of disadvantaged rural population will not only provide a rich training environment for medical residents, but will address the broader needs of our community. We are challenged by high rates of chronic disease, substance misuse, behavioral health disorders, and a large number of community-dwelling older adults who need long-term services and supports — all of which reflect the disadvantages that many rural and impoverished communities face. While these clinical issues are significant and require attention, our primary goal is to establish an FMRP as a means to improve physician access in the region.”
The proposal states that the goal is to have the program accredited by November 2023, with its initial class of residents to matriculate into the program by July 1, 2024.
