BERLIN — Coos County Family Health Services was recently awarded $1.5 million to expand its dental clinic thanks to Congressional direct spending requests that Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D- N.H) helped secure as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding package, which was just signed into law.
According to CCFHS Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon, the entity is looking to expand the capacity of its dental clinic. Gordon said the current clinic, located at 73 Main St. in Berlin, had four dental chairs and CCFHS would like to double the clinic’s capacity to eight. He said the clinic is also looking to hire another dentist and hygienist.
He said the demand for dental services in the area is extremely high and the expansion will help to better meet that demand and allow the clinic to serve even more residents.
Gordon said CCFHS will spend the next couple of months identifying potential sites for the expanded clinic, as the current location is not large enough to meet the needs of the expansion, and then will engage in a bid process to secure bids for a contractor to help with the process.
Gordon said when completed, the expanded clinic will be a real win for the community. Currently, the clinic in Berlin is the only dental clinic CCFHS operates in Coos County, although he said plans are in the works to expand the entity’s dental operations into Colebrook.
Gordon said that while he doesn’t have a definitive timeline in place for the completion of the project, he is anticipating that it will take somewhere between 18-24 months to complete.
Gordon said CCFHS put in for the additional funds through an application through Shaheen’s office.
“I can’t say enough about Sen. Shaheen and her staff,” Gordon said. “She and her staff were extraordinary in helping us through the application process and helping to secure the funds.”
Gordon said programs like this are very important to the North Country due to the fact that many people in the area do not have dental insurance and so the clinic provided by CCFHS helps to address those needs.
“This $1.5 million award to Coos County Family Health Services is a huge win for patients in Berlin and surrounding communities. I fought to secure this funding so CCFHS can update its dental clinic in downtown Berlin, expanding its reach to serve more families in this underserved community,” Shaheen said. “As a senior member of the committee that wrote this appropriations package, I made sure cities and towns across New Hampshire got their fair share of funding. I’m proud that these essential investments in dental care are heading to the North Country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.