COOS COUNTY — After starting out with a projected 7.5 percent increase in the amount to be raised by taxes, the Coos County delegation Saturday approved a final 2021 county budget that will actually see a very small decrease in the county tax.
At their budget presentation in December, the county commissioners had projected a budget of $43.1 million, a decrease of 4.3 percent. Revenue projections were also down, however, resulting in a big increase in the amount to be raised by taxes. The commissioners predicted the number would change as they continued to work on the budget.
In presenting the updated budget, Coos County Administrator Jennifer Fish said the amount to be raised by taxes was reduced by $1.39 million to $16.3 million, resulting in a decrease of .037 percent. Helping to keep the county taxes down was an additional $2,212,080 in 2020 surplus used to reduce taxes. The original estimate had been $3 million, the final amount was $5.2 million.
Fish said the budget included a 1.5 percent cost of living wage for county union and non-union staff. The corrections staff, represented by SEA Correction Union, received a 2 percent increase.
The administrator said the revenue side of the budget includes line items for potential federal funding from the newly passed American Rescue Act plan as well as CARES funding. The ARA designates money to go directly to counties and municipalities.
At the request of Sheriff Brian Valerino, the delegation increased his budget by $7,500 to fund ATV patrols in the Pittsburg and Colebrook area. Valerino said the delegation had raised the issue two weeks ago and said he realizes there is an enforcement issue up there.
Rep. Bill Hatch (D-Gorham) noted the appropriation will be offset by fines and tickets generated by the patrols.
Fish said Gov. Chris Sununu’s state budget increases the county’s cost of state assistance programs, such as Home and Community Based Care and Intermediate Nursing Care, by 18 percent rather than the normal 3 percent. She said the commission increased those line items as a result.
Hatch suggested the delegation write a letter to the governor letting him know that such huge increases places a burden on citizens.
Hatch said the shifting of costs is not going to get better and said the counties need to push back. Commissioner Paul Grenier said the county can handle 2 to 3 percent increases but not 18 percent. He said cutting such programs destroys the social fabric of the state.
Grenier said the size of the surplus allowed the commission to increase the county’s undesignated fund balance from $539,000 to $700,000. He said the amount is still under the 3 percent of total budget that the state Department of Revenue Administration likes in that account. He said the money is used for emergencies and it can’t be spent without the approval of the delegation.
Grenier said the West Stewartstown nursing home is operating at reduced capacity as it recovers from the COVID-19 outbreak, which has cut into revenues. He said the federal stimulus act has covered some of those of the loss and expenses. Over a two month period, the nursing home had 134 positive cases including staff and residents and had 15 residents died to the coronavirus.
The budget for the county’s 23 unincorporated places was approved at $1.6 million, an increase of $66,694 from the 2020 budget. The budget is totally offset by revenues generated in the unincorporated places.
