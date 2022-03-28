COOS COUNTY — The Coos County delegation approved a 2022 budget that will result in no increase in the amount to be raised by taxes.
Meeting on March 21, the delegation approved a county 2022 budget of $46,179,360, an increase of $97,808 over the 2021 budget. The amount to be raised through the county tax is $16,313,460, same as the 2001 figure.
In her presentation, County Administrator Jennifer Fish said the preliminary 2022 budget proposed back in December called for just over $20 million to be raised by taxes, according to the meeting minutes. Over the months the commissioners and staff revised both appropriation and revenue line items to trim $3.9 million from the county tax appropriation.
Fish reported that the budget includes wage increases for all departments based on new wage schedules that start with a minimum base wage of $15 per hour. There is also $35,000 for a new transportation van for the Berlin nursing hospital and $90,000 to relocate its propane tank. The budget includes $19,500 for new weapons and ammunition for the sheriff’s department , allowing the department to standardize its equipment. Changes to the budget also include $7,000 data cabling at the Lancaster offices and $10,000 for a generator to run the county administration office building at West Stewartstown.
The delegation voted to use $6.8 million in surplus from the 2021 budget to reduce the 2022 county tax appropriation. That figure is $1.6 million larger than the $5.2 million surplus from the 2020 budget.
Fish reviewed the county commission’s recommended list of projects proposed for the $3,056,078 in federal American Rescue Plan Act monies. This is the second and last disbursement of the funds, which were passed by Congress last year targeted to aid public health and economic recovery. They were approved as part of the overall budget.
The projects are $834,150 for premium pay stipends and payroll taxes for employees of the two nursing homes and corrections, $1.5 million for the HVAC system at the West Stewartstown Nursing Hospital, $300,000 for the heating system at the department of corrections, $300,000 for new windows at the Berlin nursing home, $7,500 for engineer fees for a new entrance to the Berlin nursing home, $100,000 for cybersecurity software and training, and $15,000 for audit and administration fees for the federal funds.
The delegation approved a 2022 budget of $1,516,728 for the county’s unincorporated places, a decrease of $85,071 from the 2021 budget
The delegation passed the budget in record time, taking just over an hour to review and approve it.
