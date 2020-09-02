COOS COUNTY — There are two contested regional races on Sept. 8 (Primary Day), both on the Republican ballot, along with a number of contested state races.
Incumbent state Sen. David Starr of Franconia faces a challenge for the Republican nomination from Rep. Erin Hennessey of Littleton.
Former Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney of Wakefield faces a rematch from Kim Strathdee of Lincoln for the Republican nomination and the right to go head-to-head against Democrat and incumbent Executive Councilor Michael Cryans of Hanover.
Starr had never run for political office when he agreed to run in 2018 against the popular Democratic incumbent Jeff Woodburn. Starr’s long-shot campaign became a success when Woodburn was charged with domestic violence — a case that has still not come to trial.
Starr went into the Air Force upon graduation from college and served in Vietnam. After his six year tour in the service, he earned an electrical engineering degree from the University of Delaware and spent 40 years doing new product development along Route 128 in Massachusetts. He retired about a dozen years ago to Franconia, where his family owned a ski chalet and he grew up skiing at Cannon.
In an earlier interview, he said he believes his duty as a senator is to represent his constituents. He said one of his main focuses is to create jobs in the North Country so local high school graduates can stay here and we can attract other people.
Starr also called for the North Country getting its fair share of money from the state to repair roads and bridges and said he supports keeping the small biomass plants operating.
While not born in New Hampshire, Starr said he has adopted the state. He reported he is a member of the National Rifle Association.
Hennessey is a graduate of Boston College and is a certified public accountant, who said she has spent her career working for businesses, both small and large. She has served six years in a state legislature, representing Littleton and Bethlehem. She is assistant Republican leader and serves on the Finance Committee. She is legislative advisor to the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery and serves on the board of directors at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank and volunteers with a variety of other organizations.
If elected, Hennessey has promised to be a strong voice for the North Country and to work across party lines. She opposes an income tax and has worked to reduce business taxes.
Hennessey has been endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who said she has proven to be a strong leader and tireless advocate for families and communities.
“I am honored to receive Gov. Sununu’s endorsement for my Senate race," Hennessey said. "I hope to continue working with Gov. Sununu to block an income or sales tax, prevent business tax increases, help get North Country residents back to work, and make sure our schools and kids have the resources they need, especially in this challenging time."
The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democrat Rep. Susan Ford of Easton. Ford, a four-term representative, also serves on the Finance Committee.
State Senate District I includes all of Coos County and 15 communities in northern Grafton County.
One can be forgiven if the District I executive council race creates a sense of deja vu — it is a replay of the 2018 race. Only this time former Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney is not the incumbent when he faces Kim Strathdee for the Republican nomination. Two years ago as an incumbent, Kenney rolled to an easy victory over Strathdee, getting almost 4 times the number of votes. But in an upset, Democrat Michael Cryans defeated Kenney in the general election to take possession of the seat in his fourth try for the position.
Kenney spent 37 years in the Marine Corps and Maine Reserves before retiring in 2017. He has also served 14 years in the state Legislature as both a representative and senator. When long-time District 1 executive councilor Raymond Burton died, Kenney ran for his seat and won.
Strathdee grew up in West Stewartstown and holds an accounting degree from New England College. She has worked as a cook at various restaurants and also worked at both the Balsams Grand Resort and Waterville Valley. If elected, she said she will serve and advocate for the North Country and will encourage the council to look north in making decisions.
