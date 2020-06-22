Berlin — A Connecticut woman suffered serious injury when she was ejected from the back seat of an OHRV that crashed and rolled over her Sunday afternoon in Jericho Mountain State Park.
N.H Fish and Game reported the Rachel Zona, 28, of Worcester, Mass., was driving a rented four seater side-by-side OHRV on the Brook Road Trail when she told authorities she drove the machine to close to the right side of the trail. She said she could not steer the OHRV back onto the trail before it started to roll over. The crash occurred on downhill left turn.
Ananda Gonzalez, 29, of Dayville, Conn, who was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time, was ejected. A witness from an OHRV that was following Zona’ OHRV, reported that it rolled three times before coming to rest on its right side. The witness also reported that Gonzales was ejected during the first rollover rotation with the machine rolling over her body on the second rotation.
Berlin Police and Fire Department, Berlin Emergency Medical Services, and F&G conservation officers responded to the scene. Gonzales was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV to the awaiting ambulance. From there she was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Her injuries are considered serious but not life threatening. The crash is still under investigation but inexperience is considered the main contributing factor.
