BERLIN — A delicious hot turkey dinner was handed out to 370 people Wednesday night as the Community Cafe at Harvest Christian Fellowship held its annual Christmas dinner.
At a time when statistics estimate one in seven men, women and children in the state do not know where their next meal will come from, the Community Cafe and the Feeding Hope Food Pantry strives to help fill the need.
Three Wednesdays a month, the Community Cafe serves a free dinner to anyone who wants a hot meal or desires some human companionship. Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Robert Haynes said the original idea of the cafe was to bring people together to share a hot meal despite their circumstances. He said it was never based on income but more on providing a nutritious meal and creating a sense of community.
Before the pandemic, Cafe Director Amy Thomas said the cafe was serving between 50 to 75 people a meal, eating together in the dining room at the church. But then COVID-19 struck and the congregate dining was forced to stop. Instead the cafe prepared and served take-out dinners.
As the pandemic continued, Thomas said the number of people showing up on Wednesday night to pick up a hot meal grew steadily. Haynes said people found themselves getting low on food as jobs and work hours were decreased.
“Overall the numbers have continued to climb,” Thomas said. ““The need seems to be ongoing,”
She noted that this fall there have been Wednesdays when they have handed out 300 meals.
The annual Christmas dinner is probably the cafe’s most popular dinner. Thomas said the goal is to serve a meal someone would expect to receive if they came to your house for Christmas dinner.
This year the crew started the preparation on Sunday, cooking 16 turkeys. Over the next three days, they prepared and cooked 150 pounds of potatoes, over four roasting pans of stuffing, eight cases of corn, lots of cranberry sauce, and 1,200 squares of baked goods.
The meal is prepared in the small kitchen at the cafe, located at Harvest Christian Fellowship church. The cafe is run entirely by volunteers including Thomas. She said there are about 25 people who volunteer regularly to help with the dinners. For special meals like the Christmas dinner there are extra volunteers who join the effort including volunteers from the Granite State United Way.
The year, students from the Berlin Middle High School Key Club and the Berlin K-Kids made 350 ornaments to include with the dinners.
“They’re such a neat little blessing for everyone coming through,” Thomas said of the ornaments.
In addition to the Community Cafe, there is also the Feeding Hope food pantry. The pantry is the largest in Coos County. Haynes said the pantry is available to anyone who needs food with no questions asked. Demand on the pantry is up as well.
If the need is great, Thomas and Haynes said so is the support from the Berlin-Gorham community. The cafe and food pantry run on grants and donations from local businesses, residents and agencies. Donations have been up as the pandemic has increased the economic hardship.
“We’ve seen a huge outpouring of support from our community,” said Haynes. “It has just been wonderful to see.”
He said people check on neighbors and elderly residents and bring meals to shut-ins or those not able drive to pick up meals. Without the social connection offered by the sit down dinner, Haynes said emotional health is a concern.
He tries to talk with someone in every vehicle that goes through the pick-up line to check on how people are doing. While the contact is brief, Haynes said it gives him a sense of those that may be in trouble.
Winter can be a challenging time of year with heating costs added to the financial burden facing families. It is also tough to conduct a drive-up meal giveaway when temperatures dip below zero degrees.
Haynes said the Community Cafe will continue doing so for at least another month and then may have to get creative. But his faith makes him confident that they will continue to find a way to help those in need.
