CONCORD — Wayne Presby, owner of the Cog Railway, asked the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force for an increase from 50 to 60 percent capacity for his excursion train to the summit of Mount Washington.
Presby said last Thursday he has been prevented from doing that because of a lack of shelter on the summit of Mount Washington in bad weather for his passengers who spend some time at the top.
Issues of capacity concerns are not exclusive to the Cog, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. He noted cruise boats and others are expressing concern as well about the limitations.
He said that they might be able to move forward with changes in guidance on capacity but limitations at the top of Mount Washington are unique.
Phil Bryce, director of Parks and Recreation, which operates the state park at the summit, and is also a member of the task force, said hikers need to be fully prepared to be out in the open, Bryce said.
He said his state park workers “take a tremendous amount of abuse from visitors … who want to get into the facility. He said he is fortunate they have thick skins right now, but at some point, it could get to be too much, and the building could be closed to the public.
The state is working with the Mount Washington Observatory on museum ventilation to allow it to open up and that would allow capacity limits to expand, he said.
