RANDOLPH — The Mount Washington Cog Railway is mourning the loss of beloved engineer Joe Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, a longtime engineer who fell to his death during a mountain hike last Saturday with his wife, Kelly.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, shortly after 10:30 a.m. they were notified of a hiker who had fallen off the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.