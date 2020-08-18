BERLIN — Property owners received their new valuations earlier this month and informal hearings are underway this week for those with questions or complaints about their valuation.
Berlin Assessing Coordinator Lise Barrette said an estimated 180 property owners had signed up for informal hearings with the appraisers. She said, however, that calls for appointments were still coming in when contacted Tuesday.
The city hired Corcoran Consulting Associates of Wolfeboro this spring to conduct a full revaluation of all residential and commercial properties and appraisers from the firm are conducting the informal hearings. The hearings are being held at city hall or by phone for property owners who request that option. Those who disagree with their valuation should bring evidence to back up their opinion of market value. The property owner will receive a follow-up letter with the firm’s decision.
Once the appeals are heard, Corcoran will finalize its revaluation and present the final values to the Berlin Board of Assessors. The firm hopes to have the final valuation figure to the board of assessors by the end of this month. The new valuation will be used by the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration in setting the city’s 2020 tax rate.
The property owner can still go through the normal abatement and appeal process after the 2020 fall tax bills are received, if he or she is still not satisfied with their valuation. First, they file an appeal with the board of assessors. The board’s decision can then be appealed to the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals or by filing in Superior Court.
Communities are required by the DRA to do a full revaluation every five years. The city’s last full revaluation was in 2015, although the city had a statistical update done last year.
Sales data shows that property values in Berlin are on the rise. In a letter to property owners, the board of assessors said the average sale price for a single family home in Berlin in 2015 was $52,100. In comparison, the average sale price for a single family home today is $88,100. The board said sale prices during the last year are approximately 21 percent higher than the 2019 assessed values.
