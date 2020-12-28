City updating master plan

BERLIN — Entering a new year, the city in 2021 will update its master plan, which guides the city’s future development.
The committee that will oversee the process will have its first work session at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The master plan sets the tone and direction for the city and oversees the growth, character and development of Berlin. While not a regulatory document, it is used by the city to make decisions on budgets, ordinances, zoning and subdivision and capital improvements. A master plan is not required by law in New Hampshire but one is required in order to have zoning or an historic district.
The process got underway earlier this year when Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme issued a request for proposals from companies interested in working with the city on the update. In reporting to the council in October, Laflamme said the current master plan was approved in 2010 but noted that much of the work was done in 2008 and 2009.
Since the current plan was approved, the federal prison has opened, the Burgess BioPower biomass was built, and the region was still in the early stages of developing the ATV trail system that has since become a major economic engine.
Despite advertising statewide, the city received only one proposal, from Resilience Planning and Design of Plymouth.
Laflamme said she was pleased with Resilience's proposal, noting that the company's principal planner, Steven Whitman, had worked on the 2010 master plan with Jeffrey Taylor.
The firm also did Littleton’s master plan. Laflamme said the bulk of their $35,000 project budget will be covered by a grant from the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund.
Meeting with the planning board at its December meeting, Whitman introduced Liz Kelly, who would be the project manager for the Berlin update. He said he will also work on it along with GIS Technician Zak Brohinsky.
Kelly said the master plan update will be specific to Berlin. Chapters will look at housing and population, transportation, natural resources and hazards, cultural and historic resources, energy, community facilities sand utilities and economic development. There will also be an implementation chapter “so it doesn’t sit on a shelf,” he said.
The entire process is expected to take until April 2022 to complete and will be done in phases with the master plan committee, made up of representatives of the planning board, city council, the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority, and general public.
The committee will begin by reviewing the 2019 Economic Development and Marketing Study prepared for BIDPA by Camion Associates along with the Berlin Community Profile done with the help of UNH Cooperative Extension.
Other reports include an assessment of facilities needs for the public education system done in 2018 by Municipal Resources Inc., and a 2013 natural resource inventory for Mount Jasper.
“We do not want to reinvent the wheel and see weaving planning efforts together an important piece of creating a comprehensive vision and document for Berlin,” Laflamme wrote in a three-page outline for the planning board.
Laflamme said she wants the planning board to consider various outreach methods to both keep the public informed and get feedback. She is proposing a webpage, digital presentations, focus groups, and digital and print communications.
