BERLIN — In an off-schedule meeting Monday night, City Councilors voted unanimously to set the 2022 tax rate at $27.26 per $1,000 property valuation pending state approval and to execute a tax anticipation note if necessary to pay the city’s bills before tax revenue is received.
The new rate is $9.28 lower per the $1,000 property valuation than the 2021 tax rate of $36.54 per $1,000 property valuation.
The 2022 tax rate is apportioned as follows: municipal tax, $11.42; county tax, $3.49; school tax (local), $11.42; school tax (state), 0.93, for a total of $27.26 per $1,000 property valuation.
The city had planned to set the new tax rate several weeks ago yet information from the Department of Revenue Administration was delayed. Understaffing at the DRA contributed to the delay.
Discussion on what the tax rate would be began with a higher figure, of $29.71 per $1,000 valuation. State officials recommend keeping a 5 percent minimum of the city’s operating budget on hand for financial emergencies that may arise and a maximum of 11 percent on hand for any unplanned expenditures. Money from the unexpended budget, already approved by the city, helps reduce the tax rate. The $29.71 per $1,000 valuation represented the 11.16 percent figure of the unexpended budget. Later, a tax rate of $27.62 per $1,000 property valuation was discussed, an amount within the 5 to 11 percent recommendation.
If the rate had been reduced closer to a $26 per $1,000 valuation, that would bring the financial emergency sum below the recommended 5 percent. The council avoided doing that.
Further, regarding city finances, the tax anticipation note would help the city with its cash flow, City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. said. The cost to borrow if needed, stressed Warren, $1.5 million from Northway Bank at a fixed 2.5 percent interest rate would cost $6,000. The note would be paid back by or before Feb. 28, 2023.
Once mailed by the city to Berlin property owners, the tax bills would be due in 30 days. The bills will be mailed after they are processed, which takes several days. No specific date of when tax bills may be mailed was given.
The vote on both motions was unanimous; all attended the Dec. 12 meeting except Councilor Denise Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.