2022 tax rate down $9.28 per $1,000 valuation

BERLIN — In an off-schedule meeting Monday night, City Councilors voted unanimously to set the 2022 tax rate at $27.26 per $1,000 property valuation pending state approval and to execute a tax anticipation note if necessary to pay the city’s bills before tax revenue is received.

