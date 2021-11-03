BERLIN — The city of Berlin received an unmodified opinion on its financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, according to an audit report submitted by Vachon Clukay & Company PC.
Certified Public Accountant Jared Vartanian with Vachon Clukay appeared during Monday’s Berlin City Council work session to go over the city’s Fiscal Year 2020 audit and answer any questions.
According to Vartanian, who went through a PowerPoint presentation with the council, the total assets of the city remained stable with a slight increase of roughly $100,000. At the end of FY 2020, the city’s capital assets totaled $67 million, which is a net decrease of $1.8 million from the previous year. Vartanian said other assets in the city increased by $1.9 million. In addition, the total liabilities of the city decreased by $1.2 from FY 2019.
Vartanian said the increase in the city’s total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in the July tax warrant collections of $2.3 million before June of 2020. The decrease in liabilities is primarily attributable to a decrease in outstanding debt of $1.3 million from the prior year due to scheduled payments on existing obligations, he said.
Vartanian told the council the city’s net position or equity at the end of the fiscal year totaled $24.1 million, with $45.7 million invested in capital assets, and an unrestricted net position deficit of $24.3 million. He said the unrestricted net position represents the balance available to finance the city’s ongoing operations and has decreased by $1.3 million from FY 2019.
Vartanian said the city’s revenues decreased in FY 2020 by $780,000 largely due to a state-aid grant awarded in the prior year, while expenses for business-type activities increased by $327,000.
Vartanian said the city’s general fund ended FY2020 with a total fund balance of $2,584,451 on the modified accrual basis of accounting. This includes an unassigned fund balance of $1,342,122, which saw an increase of $301,000 from the prior year. Vartanian said the increase was due to positive operations of $394,000.
He further told the council the Airport Authority fund experienced a loss in operations after consecutive years of positive change in fund balance. The Airport Authority fund deficit unassigned fund balance increased by $62,000 to $318,000 at year end with $40,000 necessitated to be transferred from the general fund to assist in covering operations.
Vartanian said the city has three enterprise funds consisting of the sewer fund, the Cates Hill Landfill fund and the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority fund. Vartagnian said the net position of the sewer fund decreased by $1.4 million and collectively remained stable for the Cates Hill Landfill and BIPDA funds. He said the decrease in the net position of the sewer fund is largely due to depreciation expense for large infrastructure assets, which have gone into service over the last couple of years.
In discussing several charts outlining a five-year analysis of the working capital of the sewer fund, Vartanian said the sewer fund has experienced a decrease in both working capital and liquidity over the past five-year period, however, the sewer fund has maintained a relatively strong working capital and liquidity position. He said liquidity has been aided by state-aid grant assistance to be received over the next 20 years to assist in debt payments for the wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
Further, the sewer fund had an operating loss on the accrual basis of accounting of $1.4 million, which was largely attributable to depreciation expense. Vartanian predicted future operating losses on an accrual basis for the next several years.
Vartanian said total general fund actual revenues were slightly less than budgeted estimates by $68,000. Total general fund actual expenditures on the budgetary basis of accounting were $1.28 million less than the budgeted appropriations. These factors contributed to an increase in the budgetary fund balance of $381,000, which was better than expected as the city applied roughly $1.1 million of its beginning fund balance to offset the tax rate.
The budgetary fund balance at the end of FY2020 was $3,245,476, of which $2,003,147 was unassigned. The balance of $806,514 has been assigned for capital carry-over appropriations and $435,815 consists of nondispendable balances for prepaid expenses and tax deeded property.
With respect to the federal compliance audit, Vartanian said the city received and expended roughly $3.8 million in federal financial assistance. Of this amount, $2.5 million relates to the city’s school department operations. An additional $504,000 relates to community development programs passed through the city. The remaining balance consists of various funds for public safety, airport improvements and highway and street programs.
Vartanian reported there were no deficiencies or weaknesses identified and no findings or questioned costs to report, although they did experience more difficulty in obtaining information related to federal grant activity.
Generally, Vartanian said they had some difficulty completing fieldwork due to turnover of the finance director as well as remote access due to COVID-19.
