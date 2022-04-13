BERLIN — Following the outbursts last week that resulted in two members of the public being removed from a Berlin City Council meeting, the council on Monday discussed modifying the public comment rules the city currently has in place.
Mayor Paul Grenier described last week's incident as a "black eye" for the community and said he asked Laflamme to contact the city's attorney to determine what could be done to modify the rules regarding public comments.
Grenier said he had reached out to a couple of selectmen from surrounding towns who told him they have not had incidents like the one last week.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme said the suggestions from the city's attorney Chris Boldt was first that allowing five minutes for members of the public to speak was too long, suggesting instead a three-minute period of time.
Laflamme said another suggestion to prevent a situation like the one last week, where a nonresident of the city spoke, would be to allow residents to speak first and perhaps putting an overall time limit on public comments.
Councilor Mark Eastman said he had a concern with language in the current rules telling those commenting that they could be arrested for being disruptive. He said he did not feel that legally the council could have people arrested for violating the rules relating to public comments.
Grenier agreed, saying he didn't want people being arrested at meetings.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume also said she wanted the language removed from the rules stating that a speaker could be arrested for disrupting the meeting.
Councilor Lucie Remillard agreed that five minutes to speak was too long, but wanted to leave it to the mayor's discretion on how long to give people to speak.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he liked having two public comment portions and while he agreed on leaving the conduct of public comments to the mayor's discretion he said closing down public comments should be a last resort for the council.
Ultimately the council said they would support limiting individual speakers to three minutes, with residents or tax payers getting the opportunity to speak first. They also agreed to removing the language relating to arrest and said that those speaking must come to the middle of the council chambers to speak so that they can be more clearly heard by council members.
