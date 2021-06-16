BERLIN — The Berlin City Council continued its discussions regarding work that needs to be done at the Berlin Fire Station.
During Monday’s council work session, City Manager Jim Wheeler presented a report from Alba Architects regarding contemplated work at the station.
Wheeler noted that the council had previously discussed looking at the feasibility of tearing down the storage building on the south side of the station and putting a new building there as a means to house the station’s equipment, specifically the station’s ladder truck, two fire engines and a tanker. He noted that work will need to be done on the fire station’s main building regardless of what action is taken on the storage building as the floor in the existing building does not structurally meet code requirements and is continuing to degrade.
The report from Alba specifically states that, “the structural floor system of the existing building is significantly undersized for the weight and forces applied of stationing equipment. In addition, roof replacement, window replacement, and boiler replacement are all needed.”
The report further states, “With the partial demolition of the neighboring building, consideration could be given to a new building located directly adjacent to the existing building, specifically designed for the stationing of vehicle equipment.”
The report notes this would be achieved by demolishing the building on the south side and building a single-story slab on grade structure to be used solely for storing vehicle equipment.
During the presentation of the report, Wheeler said the proposed new building would have four bays to match the four pieces of equipment to be stored there.
The report lays out the project in two phases. Wheeler said Phase I would include renovations to the existing fire department building at a projected cost of $594,000. He said that figure is effectively equal to the amount of money the city has available currently.
The report notes that Phase I would include structural reinforcement of the existing floor system and replacement of the existing fire station roof, windows and boiler.
Wheeler said that Phase IIA would include renovations to the building on the south side of the station at an estimated cost of $187,000. He said even though the city only has enough money currently for Phase I, he hoped that between minimizing the scope of work for Phase I and how the bids come in on the project, the city may have funds available to do some of the work for phase IIA.
Phase IIB, which would be a complete replacement of the building on the south side with the proposed four-bay building would be something for the city to consider for the future. Wheeler said the proposed cost for the new building is $893,000.
City council member Mark Eastman said that the city must perform work under Phase I as far as he is concerned. He suggested getting Phase I taken care of before moving on to either option under Phase II.
The building on the south side currently houses Fire Engine 2, according to Fire Chief James Watkins.
No action was taken Monday on the proposed renovations.
