BERLIN — The city is being sued by the International Church of The Foursquare Gospel for unspecified damages it alleges were caused when Berlin Water Works flushed a city hydrant near the church back in 2018.
The suit, filed in Coos County Superior Court, charges that on Aug. 20, 2018, Berlin Water Works “improperly performed tests on the fire hydrant located on the corner of Willow Street and Memorial Lane” in Berlin. The suit states the work caused an overpressure of the water main which flooded Harvest Christian Fellowship and its Feeding Hope food pantry, resulting in “extensive damage.”
The suit charges water works was negligent, reckless, and showed wanton misconduct in failing to properly test and maintain the hydrant and water main. It charges the city failed to safeguard the church from any risk from the hydrant and water main and the water intruded onto its premises, causing significant water damage. The church states the damages were not caused by any act or failure to act on the part of Harvest Christian Fellowship.
The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages along with interest, attorney fees, and court costs. The church also asks for a jury trial.
The city has 30 days to file a response to the suit.
In a memo to the water commission, Berlin Water Works Superintendent Craig Corrigan said the church’s original claim had been turned over to the N.H. Public Risk Management Exchange, which provides insurance coverage to the city. PRIMEX concluded the city was not responsible for the water damage done to the church building and denied the claim in 2018. Corrigan wrote that he contacted PRIMEX after the suit was served last Wednesday and they will defend the city.
The Harvest Christian Fellowship building at 55 Willow Street was originally built as a machine shop in 1942 by the FDR-era National Youth Administration. It had fallen into city ownership by the late 90’s and Harvest Christian Fellowship took ownership of the property and extensively renovated it.
