City agrees to transfer Brown School for $1

BERLIN — After over two years of delay, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berlin City Council last week agreed to turn the former Brown School property over to a developer to be turned into apartments.
The city council Nov. 22 approved by a 7-1 vote an "option contract" with the real estate company New England Family Housing/TKB Properties for the transfer of the school property for $1.
Laflamme is going to bring a contract for approval to the council's Dec. 6 meeting.
Originally, the city put out a request for preliminary proposals on the former school in the fall of 2019.
The Berlin School District closed the school following the 2018-2019 school year as declining enrollment and a lack of state funding forced the district to consolidate. The school building, which is over 100-years-old is a total of 25,416 square feet.
In 2019, two preliminary proposals, one from New England Family Housing and a second from Wildcat LLC of Jackson were submitted to the city, both called for converting the building into apartments.
The city originally went with the proposal from Wildcat LLC.
Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said last Monday that Wildcat came before the planning board with specifics of the project, but the project stalled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laflamme said city officials kept in touch with Wildcat LLC representatives but by the time the project was ready to proceed, the funding source for the plan changed from solely private funding to a public/private funding project, which made it similar to the proposal originally submitted by New England Family Housing/TKB Properties.
Laflamme said the city decided to put the entire project back out for a request for proposals this fall.
She said once again two proposals were submitted, one from New England Family Housing and one from Wildcat LLC.
Laflamme told the council that the two projects were pretty comparable projects, with both proposing 20 apartment units. She said when looking at separating the two, it was determined by the Brown School Subcommittee that New England Family Housing has done bigger projects in the city and is more familiar with Community Block Grant funding.
She said while it was a tough decision, the committee decided to go with the New England Family Housing proposal.
Laflamme said the proposal submitted by New England Family Housing is similar to the proposal it submitted in 2019.
According to proposal documents provided by Laflamme, the proposal calls for renovating the building into mixed-income apartments allowing for both market-rate as well as workforce housing units. There will be about 20 units, with a mix of 12 to include handicap units on the Eighth Street side addition, three in the basement, three on the first floor and three on the top floor.
The proposal states that the renovation will allow keeping the aesthetics of the exterior of the building intact as well as the interior stairwells and hallways.
The exterior paved section of the property will be repaved and striped accordingly so that each unit would have 1.5 to two parking spaces. The proposal also calls for the removal of the chain-link fence along Main Street and its replacement with one that will complement the city’s Riverwalk project.
The proposal states that New England Family Housing would apply for a CDB grant in the amount of $500,000 in the July 2022 round in order to assist with the cost of renovations.
If approved by the Community Development Financing Authority, the grant would be approved by the governor and Executive Council by midwinter and construction would begin around May 2023. Completion would be anticipated by December 2023.
During the discussion of the proposal last Monday, Councilor Mark Eastman asked whether the Brown School property would be assessed at full value, to which Laflamme responded in the affirmative.
Laflamme said as part of receiving CDB funds some of the apartments will need to be for low- to moderate-income housing. In response to a question from Eastman as to whether the property would be all low-income housing, Laflamme said no, only a certain number.
Mayor Paul Grenier said there is currently a lot of pressure for housing in Berlin and he wondered if it would be possible to put a limit that only five units would be for low- to moderate-income.
Grenier said he was concerned that the building would become run down and felt that it would be a disservice to the community if that happened.
Laflamme reminded the council that New England Family Housing also purchased the former Bartlett School and converted the property into 13 housing units.
Council member Lucie Remillard said to her knowledge there have been no issues at the Bartlett complex, adding that in her opinion it is very well kept and maintained.
She noted that New England Family Housing has an extensive screening process for applicants to its properties.
Grenier said while he didn’t wish to disparage a local business, he invited council members to take a ride around some of their (New England Family Housing’s) properties in his neighborhood.
“You get a different flavor,” Grenier said.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume then asked what New England Family Housing would be paying for the property, to which Laflamme responded $1.
She said originally the plans called for something more to be paid, but none of the recent proposals made an offer for more than $1.
Grenier said that while $1 may be tough to swallow, a recently passed state law could force the city to lease the building to another school, such as a charter school.
He said the city has sat on the property for some time and now is the time to get out of it.
Berthiaume asked about the playground equipment at the school, saying that Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King wanted to keep the playground equipment for school use.
Laflamme confirmed that the school district wanted the playground equipment and that it would not be part of the transfer of the property.
A motion was made by Remillard to proceed with an option agreement to give the property to New England Family Housing for $1.
It was approved 7-1 with Eastman voting against the arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.