ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Get in the Christmas spirit by checking out the houses and businesses decorated for the season and vote for your favorite as part of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Light Fight contest.
Between now and Thursday, Dec. 23, drive around and view the 29 residences and the eight businesses competing in this year’s competition.
Two $200 prizes will be awarded in both the residential and business categories — the best overall as selected by a team of judges and a people’s choice selected by voters.
Because Christmas lights are a major component of the contest, viewing takes place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. when the properties will be lit.
“It’s approximately 30 miles of Christmas fun,” said Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney, noting it spans from Milan to Gorham.
After viewing all the contestants, vote for your favorite residence and favorite business by email to avlightfight@gmail.com. Entries must be received by midnight on Dec. 23 and winners will be announced on Christmas Eve.
The residential entries are:
• Berlin — 19 River St., 300 High St., 213 Hillside Ave., 157 Madison Ave., 109 Granite St., 361 School St., 104 Summer St., 33 Hemlock Lane, 1143 Main St., 29 Ninth St., 25 Twelfth St., 95 Pine Island Ave., 38 Hermanson St., 1753 Riverside Drive, 41 Rheims St., 46 Franklin St., 29 Franklin St., 731 Kent St., 150 Enman Hill Road, 663 Howland St., 368 Wescott St., 649 First Ave., 20 Charron Ave. and 21 Western Ave.
• Gorham — 8 Gordon Ave., 625 Main St., 509 Main St., 4 Pine St.
• Milan — 32 Spring Road.
The business entries are:
• Berlin — Wintergreen Landscaping at 9 Jericho Road, Studio 83 at 151 Main St., Albert Theater at 198 Main St., AV Home Care Services at 795 Main St., Capone Iron at 12 Industrial Park Drive, and Dominos at 11 Pleasant St.
• Gorham —Dermody Road Coffee House at 101 Main St., and Gorham House of Florist at 10 Exchange St.
