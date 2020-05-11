State championships are celebrated in the Berlin-Gorham area, and not even a national pandemic will prevent the valley from recognizing the 64 athletes on the Berlin Unified Basketball team, the Berlin-Gorham girls ice hockey team, and the Berlin-Gorham boys ice hockey team for their achievements this past winter.
This Sunday, May 17, escorted by a caravan of school buses, police and fire vehicles, the coaches and athletic directors will travel to the home of every champion. With lights on and sirens blasting, the athletic director and individual team coach will deliver a championship lawn sign and T-shirt to each athlete.
Then with flicker of the siren, the caravan will move on to the next home.
Starting at noon in Gorham, the group will continue on Route 16 to Berlin and then to the homes of team members in Milan and Dummer until every sign and T-shirt are delivered.
Berlin Athletic Director Craig Melanson said the season ended abruptly, and when the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association declared the teams “state champs,” there was no opportunity to celebrate like the region would normally do.
He said he, Gorham High Middle School Athletic Director Billy Goodrich, along with Coaches Mike Poulin, Craig Bartoli and Karen Turgeon, brainstormed with the local police departments to come up with a way to recognize the athletes. Sunday’s event is designed as a short-term means to achieve that.
“We would like to eventually have a parade with all of the kids with an escort into town and finish up at a meeting place to present the state championship plaques and medals to all of the athletes and also have some sort of celebration with a barbecue,” he said.
The school had the T-shirts made by Creative Thread in Gorham and the lawn signs were produced by 7th Street Graphics in Berlin.
Along with the sign and T-shirt, the coaches have also written each of their players an individual note.
Recognizing the threat of coronavirus, the coaches and athletic directors will be wearing masks and gloves where they deliver the signs.
Melanson said they are also asking people not to follow the caravan as it makes its way from home to home.
“We need to still practice social distancing. We want to keep everyone safe. That is why we are doing it this way. We will show up with the lights and sirens blasting, deliver the items and move on to the next house. We do not want people following,” he said in an email.
Champions are asked to keep a light on outside their house to help identify their home.
This Sunday, May 17, escorted by a caravan of school buses, police and fire vehicles, the coaches and athletic directors will travel to the home of every champion. With lights on and sirens blasting, the athletic director and individual team coach will deliver a championship lawn sign and T-shirt to each athlete.
Then with flicker of the siren, the caravan will move on to the next home.
Starting at noon in Gorham, the group will continue on Route 16 to Berlin and then to the homes of team members in Milan and Dummer until every sign and T-shirt are delivered.
Berlin Athletic Director Craig Melanson said the season ended abruptly, and when the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association declared the teams “state champs,” there was no opportunity to celebrate like the region would normally do.
He said he, Gorham High Middle School Athletic Director Billy Goodrich, along with Coaches Mike Poulin, Craig Bartoli and Karen Turgeon, brainstormed with the local police departments to come up with a way to recognize the athletes. Sunday’s event is designed as a short-term means to achieve that.
“We would like to eventually have a parade with all of the kids with an escort into town and finish up at a meeting place to present the state championship plaques and medals to all of the athletes and also have some sort of celebration with a barbecue,” he said.
The school had the T-shirts made by Creative Thread in Gorham and the lawn signs were produced by 7th Street Graphics in Berlin.
Along with the sign and T-shirt, the coaches have also written each of their players an individual note.
Recognizing the threat of coronavirus, the coaches and athletic directors will be wearing masks and gloves where they deliver the signs.
Melanson said they are also asking people not to follow the caravan as it makes its way from home to home.
“We need to still practice social distancing. We want to keep everyone safe. That is why we are doing it this way. We will show up with the lights and sirens blasting, deliver the items and move on to the next house. We do not want people following,” he said in an email.
Champions are asked to keep a light on outside their house to help identify their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.