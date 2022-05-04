SHELBURNE — The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted two meetings Tuesday at the Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne to share information about the upcoming OHRV season.
Ray Bergeron with White Mountain ATV Rentals in Gorham and Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney led the meeting.
Bergeron said that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss OHRV-related tourism in the region as it is important to the economy in Berlin, Gorham and surrounding communities and that area businesses do not want to see OHRV tourism go away.
Kinney said that when the mills closed many years ago the chamber had to effectively reinvent itself and found that supporting OHRV tourism in the region is a formula that works. She said the purpose of the meeting was to educate businesses and the public regarding a variety of OHRV issues.
One of the educational pieces provided during the meeting is a rack card that provides information about legal OHRV use and information regarding trail access.
Kinney said the idea would be for area businesses to have the rack card on hand to provide to visitors to help them to be aware of basic rules regulations and information regarding OHRV use.
Some of the information included in the rack card is when trails are accessible. In Gorham, they are open a half hour before sunrise and a half hour after sunset. In Berlin, trails close at 10 p.m.
Rules include not having a loud or modified exhaust, more specifically vehicles must have a N.H. Department of Forestry approved quiet exhaust at less than 96 decibels with a spark arrester. All OHRVs must also have a working headlight and taillight and at least one mirror showing the area to the rear of the OHRV.
Speeding is not permitted, of course, with speed limits at trail entrances and exits of 10 miles per hour, while limits on the trails are 25 mph, unless otherwise posted. Hand signals are also to be used on paved roads only and light bars must be off during the day.
The rack card also has a handy chart for use of OHRVs for children under the age of 18.
Presidential OHRV Club President Roger Pelletier then spoke regarding the area’s trails.
He said the club is trying to clean up the trails and one of the things they were trying to organize was advertising along the trails. He said there will be some kiosks going up, and these will be the only places it will be permissible to put up information regarding area businesses. He added his club is willing to put up ads on the kiosks.
Pelletier said one of the major areas they had issues with last season was with people leaving trash on the trails. He said those using the trails need to be reminded to carry out anything they carry in. He said there are notices on the trails, but if rental companies, hotels and other businesses could remind OHRV users not to leave their trash on the trails it would be of great help.
During the meeting, there was discussion regarding signs on roads leading to trails for OHRV users regarding rules, regulations and restrictions. Clinton Savage with the N.H. Department of Trails said his agency has been working with the town of Gorham and the N.H. Department of Transportation regarding signs. He said DOT has come up with a plan for signage in town and on the state roads. He said the signs will be brown and reflective and will have white lettering. He said the hope is to have all the new signs up before May 23.
Brian Ruel with Presidential Range Riders snowmobile club spoke regarding snowmobile access in Gorham. He said the town of Gorham recently applied for a grant from funds for sidewalks that he said would prevent snowmobiles from using the sidewalks as they currently do during the winter. Ruel said he was concerned that if this happened the town would lose its snowmobile-related business during the year and that he felt businesses should protest the possible change. He said he had a plan for the continued use of snowmobiles in town, but he wasn’t ready to provide that plan at the meeting.
Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee then spoke to those in attendance. She told the group that the town did vote in some new OHRV regulations, which can be found on the town’s website. She said the town is also working on a website separate from the town’s website that will be used specifically to help promote businesses and recreation activities in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.