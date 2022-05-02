BERLIN — Local business leaders had to wait over two years before they could once again attend an Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce dinner as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out many events last year. The wait was well worth it as Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said it was a record-breaking dinner with the most sponsors ever.
Kinney said 268 attendees participated in the event held at Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne.
Spirits were high from those in attendance and several state and national dignitaries attended the event including Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and representatives for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) who all spoke during the presentation portion of the meeting.
Sununu spoke first and touted the state’s economic resiliency. At one point, he thanked Hassan for her work in helping to bring a quarter of a billion dollars for high-speed internet in the state. He said New Hampshire is always a couple of steps economically ahead of Vermont and Maine and then jokingly spoke about Massachusetts before calling out former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, who was in attendance as he is a partner with MOMS, which owns several operations in the North Country. Ninkovich and the governor traded a few good-natured jabs that received a hearty laugh from the crowd.
Hassan recalled that the March 6, 2020, chamber dinner as probably the last big event of its kind in New Hampshire before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down similar events across the state.
Hassan also mentioned the late Guy Lopez, who later in the evening was honored with a posthumous award in the form of the In the Spirit of Boompier Award.
Hassan said the country is getting back to what she called a “new stage of normal” following COVID. She also said it is important to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.
Both Sen. Shaheen and Rep. Kuster’s representatives also spoke briefly.
Kinney then presented the chamber's year in review, which began with a video montage of several local businesspeople speaking about what the chamber has meant to them, especially during the past couple of years. As Hassan had mentioned, Kinney noted that the March 6, 2020, chamber dinner was right before things closed down. She touted the work of two groups, Androscoggin Valley COVID group and the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, both of which helped the chamber keep local businesses informed with the most current updates on the pandemic.
As the pandemic is waning, Kinney said a lot of the chamber’s traditional events will be returning. She said the chamber has rebranded the community’s local ATV event, now called Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree, which will be held in August. She also touted the return of Wingzilla and Riverfire this year as well as Music in the Park events and a host of other activities.
A number of awards were given to volunteers, businesses and business owners.
The In the Spirit of the Boompier Award was presented by James Patry of North Country Healthcare to the late Guy Lopez for his many years of volunteer work in the community. Lopez passed away last year and was involved in a number of local organizations and charities throughout Berlin and the surrounding areas.
The Beyond the Call of Duty Award, given to entities deemed essential during the pandemic, went to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Coos County Family Health Services, Coos County Nursing Home and St. Vincent DePaul Nursing Home.
The chamber’s 2022 lifetime achievement award was presented to Berlin business owner Maureen Patry, who owns Maureen’s Boutique and Vintage Junky, both Berlin businesses. According to the presentation, Patry has been in business in Berlin for 40 years, starting in 1982 when Patry, with the help of her parents, purchased a storefront on Main Street with the goal of opening a boutique. Patry and her husband made numerous improvements over the years to the store and the block downtown. In 2013, the couple invested in Vintage Junky and both businesses have been going strong in Berlin, even with the downturns caused by the pandemic.
The chamber also, for the first time, named a business of the year, which was Capone Iron. Capone has invested millions of dollars in capital rebuilding an existing structure, then added an additional structure, and are in the middle of a third expansion in their facility, according to the presentation. Capone has also invested in workforce development with the help of White Mountain Community College and Berlin High School to train local students through internships. The company has donated thousands of dollars and hundreds of man-hours to local charities and community causes.
According to Kinney, Capone contacted her and instructed her to invoice their company the full amount pledged to the chamber, even though the company would not be receiving full sponsorship value due to the cancellation of events in 2020 and 2021. These funds were instrumental in helping the chamber to remain solvent during the pandemic.
The chamber also named its 2022 officers which include President Kimberly Poirier, Vice President Christian Corriveau, Secretary Diana Berthiaume and Treasurer Julie Cooney.
