Capital costs likely to result in entrance fee for Adams building on Mt. Washington

CONCORD — It’s very likely that an admission fee will be charged — possibly by next summer — to visitors entering the Sherman Adams Building in Mount Washington State Park.
At least that was the consensus reached by the Mt. Washington Advisory Commission, made up of a dozen state park stakeholders that’s chaired by state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, at its virtual meeting on Friday, Dec. 11. No one disagreed with the conclusion that the revenues generated by selling hot dogs and gift shop items cannot cover the cost of running the Park.
Capital projects previously discussed at the commission’s Aug. 28 meeting in Franconia Notch were updated.
The estimated cost of a new custom-fabricated sewage treatment plant and disposal system ranges between $2.3 million and $2.9 million, far higher than the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ $1.87 million capital budget allocation. The project would include salvaging some use of the now-undersized unit that was permitted in 2009.
Phil Bryce, director of the state Division of Parks and Recreation, pointed out the project’s shortfall could qualify for federal Land and Water Conservation Fund dollars, which in August when the Great American Outdoors Act passed, secured full and permanent funding. LWCF has two parts: the "state-side" which funds state and local projects, and the "federal-side" which is used for federal land purchases.
If all goes well, construction would take place in both 2022 and 2023, followed by a commissioning period in which operational adjustments would be made. It would add another state employee to the park’s roster: a full-time wastewater treatment operator. The plant must meet both state Department of Environmental Services permitting requirements as well as and federal groundwater discharge permitting requirements since both the new and existing units are located near the edge of the White Mountain National Forest.
Seamless operation of the summit treatment plants depends on having an adequate water system. The existing water pump for the Sherman Adams Building’s well is at the end of its lifecycle, and the current water storage configuration requires time-consuming switch-over work twice a year. Specifications for a new year-round single system are being developed. Two new 20,000-gallon fiber reinforced plastic (SFP) tanks would be buried behind the Mt. Washington Observatory and other equipment replaced at an estimated cost of $950,000.
Bryce reminded everyone that the state fire marshal has set a 300-visitor limit inside the Sherman Adams Building.
Commission Vice Chairman Ed Bergeron of North Conway, a retired civil engineer who chaired the sewer and water subcommittee that met virtually on Sept. 21, reported that he believes Underwood Engineers and the state’s Bureau of Public Works are on track to work out solutions and recommend upgrades for both capital projects. Minutes of the Sept. 21 subcommittee read, “The summit partners need to be involved in any discussion on capacity and limits.”
A third capital project will likely require, both a short-term and a long-term solution. Inadequate air circulation has not allowed the ground-floor Observatory museum to open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without an air circulation system in place, it was not open this summer and cannot open in 2021. In the short-term, state architect Tom Mansfield said the Obs hopes it can install portable air circulation units, although the pandemic has made them in short supply.
Without a stream of visitors, the non-profit organization lost significant revenue, forcing it to shutter its Discovery Museum in North Conway. A permanent solution for the summit museum must be designed, installed and paid for. The Obs proposes to tap its exhibits special reserve fund, but that requires a “yes” vote from the commission.
“The state and the Observatory have been working on lease amendments to address this situation, recognizing that the Obs, in addition to the museum, also occupies the building for research, reporting, staff housing, Edu-trips and other programs to achieve its mission,” Bryce explained.
Just before Friday’s meeting began, state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart and Bryce circulated a 1½-page memo they wrote to begin to flesh out the idea of charging an admission fee for entry to the Sherman Adams Building, the building which serves as a visitor center with flush toilets, cafeteria, gift shop and U.S. Post Office with its own 03589 Zip Code.
When attorney Jack Middleton, who represents the Obs, floated out the idea of a $5 entrance fee in August, Bradley pointed out that “much care and consideration would be needed to determine the amount and implementation of fees, including the long-term financial viability and capital projects for the park that would convince both the Legislature’s Fiscal and Capital Budget Committees.”
The just-released Stewart-Bryce memo noted that the lease between the Obs and the state would have to be amended to allow the state to charge fees, since now only the Obs can do at its museum.
The chairman appointed a subcommittee to work with Stewart and Bryce to come up with a specific fee proposal on which unanimous stakeholder agreement has been reached. Those appointed include Howie Wemyss (Auto Road), Wayne Presby (Cog Railway), Paul Cunha (Appalachian Mountain Club), and Donna Dunn (Obs), plus the chairman. Their task includes working out the logistics of fee collection. The state park’s own reservations system is working well, but agreement must be reached as to how hikers as well as Cog and Auto Road riders will pay for a reservation. The state parks system itself has no way of controlling the public’s entry onto the 60.3-acre summit park itself.
Bryce said that governor’s office has been extremely helpful in moving the park’s capital budget along. Even though a spending freeze has been initiated by the corner office, the Mount Washington projects were granted a waiver because project timelines and schedules are constrained by the short construction season at 6,288 feet in Coos County and the condition of the aging sewer and water systems.
Bradley noted that the state is looking to see if buying portable air ventilation units, similar to those being sought for the Obs Museum, would allow the Legislative Office Building to be reopened.
Dunn explained that a couple of the exhibits from the shuttered Obs’ Discover Museum will be added to the Obs’ summit museum. Other exhibits will be used added to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, a science museum in Concord.
The chairman called the next remote commission meeting on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.