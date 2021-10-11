BERLIN — The list of candidates for the upcoming Berlin city elections is set, following the deadline for candidate filings Monday.
In the race for mayor, Mayor Paul Grenier will be challenged by Robert D. Haynes, who is the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church.
The mayoral position has a two-year term.
Four city council spots are also up for grabs during the upcoming election, with incumbent council members Lucie Remillard and Diana Berthiaume being challenged by Robert L. Theberge, Kathy Trumbull, Timothy Donovan Sr., Steven Korzen, Richard Laflamme Jr., Peter P. Morency and Henry Noel. The four open council positions are four-year positions.
There is one four-year school board position for the Berlin School Board on the ballot during this cycle, which is currently held by Nathan Morin, Morin will be challenged by Mark Evans open.
There are also three two-year positions on the school board for this cycle. Current board members Jeanne Charest and Ann Nolin will be challenged by Eamon Kelley, Lori Korzen and Jesstina Murphy.
Other open slots include four election moderator positions with two-year terms. Only two candidates have put their names in to run for these four positions: Robert Dumoulin and Gisele A. McKenzie.
Four election ward clerk positions are also available that serve two-year terms. Only one candidate, Jeanine McKenzie, has put in for ward clerk.
There are also 12 supervisor of checklist positions available to serve two-year terms. Eight candidates have put their names in to run as supervisor of checklist: Nancy Drapeau, Stuart Light, Dino Amato, Donald Bisson, Jeanne Charest, Ralph Collins, Roland Croteau and Nancy Cusson.
Also on the ballot is a four-year position as library trustee, only one candidate, Steven Griffin, has filed for the position. A two-year library trustee position is also on the ballot, with Stuart Light, Yvonne Thomas and Debra Jane Ackerman running to fill that post.
