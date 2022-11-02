Exile Burritos forum

About 35 people gathered in Exile Burritos on Oct. 27 for a GOP candidate forum. (LISA CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — For the second time in two weeks, candidates running for elected office in Coos County had the chance to tell an audience about their campaign in the setting of a popular downtown eatery.

From local Democrats on Oct. 20 to Republicans on Oct. 27, office seekers stood before seated guests in a cleared space at Exile Burritos, at the invitation of entrepreneur Adam Hammill.

