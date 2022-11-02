BERLIN — For the second time in two weeks, candidates running for elected office in Coos County had the chance to tell an audience about their campaign in the setting of a popular downtown eatery.
From local Democrats on Oct. 20 to Republicans on Oct. 27, office seekers stood before seated guests in a cleared space at Exile Burritos, at the invitation of entrepreneur Adam Hammill.
“Berlin is a very unique community,” said Hammill, a day after the Oct. 27 forum. “I’ve always held value in raising social capital. I’m very passionate about getting people to vote. I think it’s something we take for granted.”
Hammill’s opinion on voting may be formed from the 12 years he served in the U.S. Coast Guard, as noted on the exileburrito.com website. His travels allowed him to see life in other lands.
As he wrote in a an ad in The Berlin Sun: “Whether you are a lifelong Native or a transplant, We the People of New Hampshire are known for our civic engagement….As a member of our community, civic engagement means a lot to me…….Elections come and go but the the folks that are running to represent us will still be our neighbors, win or lose. This is what is so great about our community is regardless of who we vote for, we are still neighbors and will not hesitate to lend a helping hand.”
Democrats running for Statehouse seats had their opportunity to speak in the red, white and black street-look interior of the eatery. Some record album paintings highlight Hammill’s musical taste, which runs a bit on the alternative rock side.
Next, a week later, came the Republicans who spoke on Oct. 27. Candidates included Lori Korzen, Carrie Gendreau, John Greer, Arnie Davis, Jack Unger, and Joe Kenney. Hammill made a brief overall introduction and the seated and standing audience watched and listened to the night unfold.
Kent Street resident Korzen stepped forward.
“I’m running for the kids,” said Korzen, candidate for Coos District 5 state representative. “I want to help people. I want to be accessible to the people of Berlin.”
Korzen said she is not a politician. She said she can figure out how to help people find the help they need, how to give people the information they seek. She has taken a retail politics approach to campaigning, she described, knocking on doors throughout Berlin’s neighborhoods. Korzen said not everyone she met doing so appreciated that strategy.
Next, Carrie Gendreau of Littleton, candidate for state Senate District 1 spoke.
The small business owner and current member of the Littleton Board of Selectmen spoke about non-public schools parents can choose for their children. Home schooling was mentioned by Gendreau, who added that this path is not for everyone. Other choices for parents could be parochial schools or charter schools. Parents need to know more about “what their kids are learning in school,” she said.
“Give our children opportunity,” Gendreau said.
She also spoke of nation-wide inflation at a 40-year high. Gendreau’s roots are in the North Country; she was born and brought up in Littleton.
As did Korzen, Gendreau asked for the audience’s vote.
John Greer of Twin Mountain, candidate for State Representative Coos 7, began his presentation by saying, “I love liberals.”
Opening up points of discussion and encouraging free speech, including on college campuses, is important, Greer said, including with those we don’t agree with. “MLK would not get his message out today,” he said, as an example.
A woman in the audience asked him, “Are you a liberal?”
“No, I’m a libertarian,” he answered.
Education of younger students also is a concern.
“I want ways to improve public education,” he said.
Preserving New Hampshire’s ability to attract businesses unencumbered by taxes is important, Greer said.
“I want this state to become freer,” he said.
Three issues top the list of concerns for state representative candidate for re-election to Coos District 2, Arnie Davis of Milan: the opioid crisis; affordable housing; and energy costs. He described himself as being a pro-life candidate, a supporter of the 2nd Amendment. The owner and operator of a tree and landscape service, Davis said it is not easy being a conservative Republican.
Retail business manager Jack Unger spoke of the economic fallout of businesses forced to close when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. Unger cited the 1918 pandemic as showing lockdowns and mask wearing did not work to stop the pandemic spread in the 20th century.
“We can’t allow this sort of imposition on people,” he told the night’s gathering.
Meanwhile, the vastness of the area served by District I Executive Councilor and candidate for re-election Joe Kenney brought the candidate’s forum to a close. Four cities and 108 towns comprise District 1. Kenney said housing, child care, broadband “and some sense of affordability in the North Country” concern him. The five members of the Executive Council “oversee $5.2 billion in spending in state government,” Kenney said.
Voter participation in the Nov. 8 general election remains to be seen, as Kenney alluded.
“God love those undeclareds but I hope they’re coming our way,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.