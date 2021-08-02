BERLIN — Plans have been shelved for a $25 million hydroponic greenhouse on the former mill site using waste heat from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant.
Burgess BioPower had been awarded a $500,000 grant to build a thermal energy recovery system that would repurpose heated water created by Burgess’s cooling water circuit.
The biomass company said another company would build and operate a 4-acre hydroponic greenhouse to grow baby leafy greens. The company said it hoped to begin construction on the greenhouse this year.
Dammon Frecker, executive vice president, CS Operations, Inc, said as they did more site investigation they found conditions that would make the project more challenging and costlier.
“Although those factors don’t preclude the project, I think those considerations, combined with their project development work in other locations, has caused the greenhouse company to focus elsewhere,” he said.
Frecker said the biomass company continues to look for co-development opportunities. Burgess BioPower has partnered with the city on an $18.7 million application to reconstruct the downtown streetscape and install a snowmelt system. The application was not selected for funding last year by the federal Department of Transportation under a grant program for innovative projects but the city has indicated it will submit a revised application this year.
