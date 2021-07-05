GORHAM — A large commercial box truck carrying electrical gear tipped over and slid into a utility pole Thursday on Route 16, injuring the driver who was charged with speeding. The accident caused Route 16 to be closed to traffic for brief periods.
Gorham police reported David Downey Jr., 62, of Saugus, Mass., was driving a dual-axle Hino box truck north on Route 16 when the truck drove into the shoulder as it approached a turn near 134 Glen Road.
Downey lost control of the truck and it overturned onto its side and slid into a utility pole, coming to rest on the side of the road.
Shortly before noon, Gorham police were notified there was an accident on Route 16 with injury and responded to the scene along with Gorham Fire and EMS and state police. The first responders assisted with traffic control, patient assessment and accident investigation.
The box truck had been leased by Northeast Electrical out of Brockton, Mass., and was hauling electrical equipment. It sustained moderate damage on the rear end and on the passenger side. The truck was removed from the scene by MacKay Towing and Recovery of Lunenburg, Vt.
Traffic was stopped on Route 16 for brief intervals while the accident was investigated and the truck removed.
